A man’s calm and calculated approach during a timed trolley dash sparked nationwide interest

His steady strategy surprised viewers as he filled multiple trolleys with essential groceries

Social media users praised his unique style and shared mixed but lively reactions to the viral clip

A South African man captured the attention of social media users nationwide after a video of his steady yet highly effective trolley dash went viral.

A man participated in a trolley dash, pausing at the shop entrance before starting. Image: mtneswatini

Source: Facebook

Despite moving at a noticeably slower pace than most contestants, the man managed to collect an impressive amount of groceries in under one minute, leaving Mzansi both entertained and impressed.

The clip, shared online by mtneswatini, showed the man calmly navigating the supermarket aisles as the timer counted down. Instead of sprinting or panicking, he moved with deliberate focus, starting his dash by grabbing a packet of beans, a staple in many households.

He then headed straight for the essentials aisle, collecting maize meal, rice, cooking oil, and other everyday items that many South Africans rely on.

In seconds, his first trolley was full. Staff quickly handed him a second one, and he continued his mission with the same composed determination. In the second round, he added more rice, extra bottles of oil, a selection of meats, and additional groceries, ensuring that no second was wasted. His methodical approach stunned viewers, proving that strategy can be just as effective as speed.

The video, uploaded on 10 May 2025 on Facebook, had the caption:

"R2,500 worth of groceries in the bag — all in record time! Now that’s how you do a Trolley dash! Who’s dashing next?"

South Africans flocked to the comments section, praising the man for staying cool under pressure while still managing to maximise value. Many joked that his slow-and-steady mindset was the secret to winning, while others applauded him for selecting practical essentials instead of luxury items.

The trolley dash challenge has been trending online, but this man’s uniquely calm performance has set a new standard, proving that sometimes, a careful hand can fill a cart just as effectively as a fast one.

A man grabbed essentials and packed them during an intense trolley dash in a video. Image: mtneswatini

Source: Facebook

South Africa reacts to trolley dash video

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the man's take on the trolley dash, saying:

Sallylite Rhulani said:

"Good, slow, but he tried."

Mgaroes added:

"This one took for three households🤣."

Wendella Dawanna stated:

"He can't shop."

Kiddo Jan wrote:

"Yoh lobaba 💔."

Like it's Matt commented:

"Usabukisisa😭✋🏾."

Watch the video below:

More trolley dash stories by Briefly News

A woman in South Africa has stolen the spotlight online after a video of her impressive one-minute trolley dash left Mzansi cheering her on.

A South African man left social media users both entertained and impressed after a video showed him taking on a fast-paced, one-minute trolley dash challenge inside a grocery store.

A woman has captured the attention of social media users after a video of her impressive one-minute trolley dash went viral.

Source: Briefly News