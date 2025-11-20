A shopper received an unexpected challenge in a grocery store, choosing a one-minute trolley dash over a cash reward

The man sprinted through the aisles, grabbing everyday essentials with impressive speed and strategy, capturing the attention of viewers online

The moment went viral as South Africans reacted to both the generous gesture and the shopper’s bold choices, sparking lively discussion on social media

A South African man left social media users both entertained and impressed after a video showed him taking on a fast-paced, one-minute trolley dash challenge inside a grocery store.

A man caused a stir when he opted for a one-minute trolley dash instead of R1k. Image: Bigmankg

Source: Facebook

The clip, which has been circulating widely online, captured the moment of generosity mixed with pure adrenaline as a shopper raced against the clock to grab as many essentials as possible.

According to the video uploaded by Bigmankg on Facebook, the content creator approached the unsuspecting shopper with an offer where he asked the shopper to choose between receiving R1 000 in cash or getting one minute to fill a trolley with anything he wanted, free of charge. Without hesitation, the shopper opted for the trolley dash, a decision that sparked excitement among viewers.

Once the timer started, the man wasted no time. He sprinted through the store aisles, picking up everyday essentials that many households rely on. In the footage, he can be seen piling packets of noodles, cartons of milk, bottles of cooking oil and a large quantity of toilet paper into his trolley. His quick thinking and strategic choices left many online praising him for maximising the opportunity.

The generous man made a joke, saying:

"At least you're never going to have to get toilet paper for the whole year, even next year."

When the dash ended and the items were rung up at the till, the total came to R867, just over R100 less than the original cash offer. Social media users applauded his decision, saying the value of the goods would last longer and benefit him more practically than the R1 000.

The wholesome moment has since gone viral after it was posted by the Facebook user Bigmankg on November 13, 2025, with many calling for more acts of kindness like this to uplift communities across Mzansi.

A man packed a whole lot of toilet paper during a free trolley dash. Image: Bigmankg

Source: Facebook

SA reacts to a man filling up the trolley

Mzansi peeps flooded the comments section, sharing their thoughts on the man's generous trolley fill.

Rethabile B. Mile said:

"Some people will stress you unprovoked, toilet paper?? Yoh."

Senatee Sekhobe added:

"The meat was behind you, bro."

Fatima Mirriam Nkosi wrote:

"He hates seeing this video. When he gets home, they must tell him to cook and eat the toilet paper."

Victoria Ogu replied:

"You're surely helping. But did he go for toilet paper?"

Marianna Samuels commented:

"He was seriously not thinking straight about toilet paper."

Watch the video below:

