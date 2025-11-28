A snake rescuer faced an unexpected close call while searching for a Black Mamba inside a family’s dining room

A routine inspection technique nearly turned dangerous when the hidden snake reacted suddenly

Quick teamwork and swift action helped bring a tense mamba rescue to a safe and successful conclusion

A KwaZulu-Natal snake rescuer has detailed a chilling encounter with a Black Mamba after responding to a callout in Westville, describing it as one of his closest brushes with danger.

A snake rescuer in South Africa poses with a snake for a photo.

The experienced catcher shared the incident in a gripping Facebook post under the handle Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer, noting that although the situation was tense, it "ended well."

The rescuer explained that he and his partner, Carla, arrived at a home bordering the Palmiet Valley after residents spotted the highly venomous snake in their dining room. Believing the mamba had taken cover under a cabinet, the team cautiously shifted furniture to gain access. Carla managed to glimpse the snake’s head, confirming their suspicion, but its body remained hidden.

To inspect the tight space without putting himself at risk, Nick used his usual technique by lowering his phone to video mode with the flashlight on. However, this time the method nearly ended in disaster.

As he positioned the device, the mamba suddenly struck its head forward, stopping just millimetres from his index finger.

"Instincts made me pull my hand away at the speed of light," he wrote in the caption.

Nick also admitted that the encounter left him shaken. A screenshot he shared showed just how close the snake came to making contact.

Despite the scare, the incident served as a powerful reminder of the importance of caution. "

It was a good reminder to always be extra careful… and be a bit more cautious with the phone technique," he added.

Moments later, the mamba burst out from Carla's side of the cabinet. Acting quickly, she managed to pin it down safely. The snake, described as a fast and feisty sub-adult, was one of the more challenging sizes to handle.

Nick thanked the residents for promptly calling for help and noted that, despite the mamba’s deadly reputation, it chose not to bite.

"If this mamba wanted to bite and kill me… it easily could have. But it didn’t. It sent a stern warning, though," he concluded.

The captured mamba was removed safely, bringing the dramatic callout to a calm close. The post shared by the rescuer Nick, went viral on social media.

A man and woman posed together with a snake they had caught.

Social media users weigh in on the snake

The community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the snake, saying:

Nosisa Sie Phoswa said:

"Awoa Nick! You had to mention cheeky. That valley is on which side again, South, Central or North Westville?"

Johan Hedder stated:

"Well done, Nick and Carla. You are both brave. "Ek is n bangbroek" and rather keep my distance. I leave it to the experts to handle."

Nava Naidoo replied:

"Thank you for always saving the day...Thankfully, all ended well.... And Mamba and humans are all well...Grateful for your expertise."

Balibanz Chetty commented:

"You're brilliant at what you do, close call, but you survived."

Lou Kirsten simply said:

"Clearly a slug eater."

