Woman Calmly Handles Giant Snake as It Wraps Around Her Body, Leaves Mzansi Stunned
- A Mzansi woman sparked a major online buzz after sharing a fearless interaction with her unusually large pet snake
- The viral video impressed viewers with the woman’s calm demeanour as the reptile moved around her body
- Social media users reacted with a mix of admiration, shock, and humour, turning the clip into a widely discussed moment
A South African woman has set social media abuzz after sharing a jaw-dropping video of herself confidently handling a massive snake that wrapped itself around her neck and legs.
The clip shared by Kenziemaack on Facebook has since gone viral, showing the woman remarkably calm as the lengthy reptile slithered across her body.
In the video that was posted on 13 November 2025, the woman stood relaxed while the enormous snake, identified by the lady as a pet named Tsunami, moved along her shoulders before curling around her leg.
Despite its intimidating size, the lady appeared completely unfazed, even gently adjusting the reptile as it tightened its grip in what seemed to be a familiar interaction between the two.
She captioned the post with humour, writing:
"When ppl think Tsunami is smaller than what she really is lol."
The caption alone sparked curiosity, but the video quickly confirmed just how large Tsunami is. Viewers were stunned not only by the snake’s size but by the handler’s composure. Many noted that the reptile appeared to be several metres long, making the interaction even more extraordinary.
The clip has since drawn thousands of views and comments, with reactions ranging from admiration to disbelief. Some social media users praised her bravery, saying they could never remain that calm with such a massive creature wrapped around them.
Others were fascinated by the bond between the woman and her snake, pointing out that Tsunami seemed comfortable and well-handled.
A few commenters admitted to watching the video with their "hearts in their throats," while others joked that they would have run for their lives at the first sight of the reptile.
The social media user Kenziemaack's video turned into a viral moment, proving once again that the internet has a soft spot for extraordinary human-animal interactions.
Social media users weigh in on the snake
The community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the snake, saying:
Patrice Brown said:
"They must’ve run outta puppies at the dog pound, girl, I love snakes but not this big thing."
Tuco CM Salamanca added:
"Girl, your pet is fleeing."
Gene Boogie Smith wrote:
"She's big enough to eat you! Remember, a snake will always be a snake. No matter how much you feed and stroke it."
Pam Denise commented:
"It's all fun and games until he squeezes and stuffacate you."
Ralphy Gabbana cracked a joke, saying:
"If we were neighbours, your snake would be gone, climbing over in my yard lol."
Watch the video below:
Source: Briefly News
