A trolley dash video went viral after a participant prioritised household essentials over luxury items

The lively crowd added excitement as they cheered and guided the man through his fast-paced shopping dash

The clip sparked mixed reactions online, with Mzansi debating his strategy and celebrating his practical choices

A man in South Africa has gone viral after taking part in an impressive trolley dash where he focused solely on household essentials, earning cheers, laughter and mixed reactions from online viewers.

The video, which was uploaded by Mayfield Square on Facebook and has been widely shared on social media, captured the intense moment the buzzer rang and the participant sprinted into action with his shopping trolley.

Instead of heading for luxury items or high-value electronics, the man made a beeline for staple foods. He kicked off his dash by grabbing three large packets of maize meal, followed by two big packets of Tastic rice, ensuring he secured the basics that many families rely on daily.

Viewers watched as he moved quickly through the aisles, piling various cuts of meat into his trolley before rushing to the cooking oil section, where he packed in six large bottles. He ended the dash by adding a big packet of sugar, displaying a practical approach to the challenge.

Throughout the event, the crowd surrounding him played a key role. Supporters were seen shouting suggestions, cheering him on, and calling out items they believed he shouldn’t forget. Their excitement added to the lively atmosphere, making the dash both entertaining and high-pressure.

The clip has since generated mixed reactions online. Many South Africans applauded the man for prioritising essentials, saying his choices reflected the realities of rising living costs and the needs of the average household.

Others, however, felt he could have strategised differently to maximise the value of the opportunity, suggesting he could have gone for pricier products.

Despite the differing opinions, the social media user Mayfield Square's video has become a talking point across Mzansi since it was posted on 3 September 2025, with many praising the man’s focus, speed and no-nonsense approach.

The trolley dash has once again highlighted how everyday items remain at the centre of household priorities for many South Africans.

SA reacts to man's trolley dash performance

The online community flooded the comments section, praising the man and cracking jokes, while some shared what they would have grabbed, saying:

Kagiso KR Senne said:

"Slow learner murrrr why didn't he take five airfryer?"

MmaThoriso Mohlakwana added:

"These people are confusing him."

Mogapi Mananyetso wrote:

"And he left the air fryer right in front of him."

Sonti Benson replied:

"Wow, buti Sam, I'm happy for you."

Audrey Nchabeleng Tebeila expressed:

"Iyooh, some people are very slow, shame."

Hermn Lenk stated:

"Wasted time, too much cooking oil, at least two enough to go to another item, great job anyway, food is important."

Bridgette Mshibe was impressed:

"That was clever."

Watch the video below:

