A South African shopper has become an online sensation after completing a high-energy five-minute trolley dash that racked up an impressive R7,521 bill, far exceeding the original R5,000 limit.

The thrilling moment, captured on video and shared by @bigmankg on 24 November 2025, left staff and viewers cheering as the man swept through the aisles with speed, strategy and unfiltered excitement.

The challenge that took place in Soshanguve Mall began when the content creator @bigmankg offered the shopper a R5,000 trolley dash. What followed was a whirlwind run through the store as the eager participant wasted no time grabbing high-value essentials and household favourites.

He headed straight for the fridges, loading his trolley with various meats before moving swiftly to spices, toiletry items, soaps, toilet paper, washing powder and other necessities. Not stopping there, he added tech and kitchen appliances, including the coveted air fryer.

As the trolley piled higher and higher, items began toppling off due to the sheer volume of goods. Store employees, visibly amused and excited, gathered around to cheer him on. Many clapped, recorded the moment and celebrated the shopper’s infectious joy as he raced against the clock.

When the timer ended, the final tally reached R7,521, well over the intended limit, and the TikTok user @bigmankg expressed the following:

"Let’s see if this card accepts this, bro."

Still, the moment remained wholesome and celebratory, with the content creator approving the total and the shopper nearly bursting with emotion.

"I’m very happy, I’m so excited. Very, very… the happiness got me," said the shopper.

The TikTok user @bigmankg also surprised the staff by handing out cash as a thank-you gesture, adding to the feel-good nature of the event.

The shopper also ended by expressing gratitude and sharing a sweet personal note:

"Yeah, eish, my girlfriend is gonna be very happy, you know. She’s been wanting that air fryer for a long time. Thank you very much."

The heartwarming trolley dash went viral on social media, gathering many views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

SA is impressed by the man's trolley dash performance

The online community flooded the comments section, praising the man and cracking jokes, while some shared what they would have grabbed, saying:

Chris. P Bacon said:

"Bro isn't fast enough for my liking."

Sisanda added:

"I love this guy, he makes people happy🥹❤️."

Catalia expressed:

"You're the best Keegan🙏God Bless you."

Vibe check commented:

"Bro really changing people's lives, you love to see it ❤️."

Shandu Ndaba replied:

"Good Job, Kay Gee."

User simply said:

"Wow."

Watch the video below:

