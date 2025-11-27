A man showcased extremely cheap Shoprite ready meals, stating he was so set on the budget that he planned to only buy food again in January 2026

The clip was shared on TikTok and attracted massive views, showcasing grab-and-go meals that cost just R5, sparking an online frenzy for affordable food hacks

Social media users praised Shoprite for being a ‘lifesaver’ and were inspired by the idea that a meagre R20 budget could provide enough meals for an entire day

A man's humorous remark about eating R5 meals in December sparked laughter online. Image: @phila_mute

A video showcasing affordable, ready-made meals at a major South African retailer, Shoprite, went viral, proving that creative budgeting is key to navigating the rising cost of living.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @phila_mute, garnered massive views and hundreds of comments from social media users who praised the giant retailer for ensuring that people don’t sleep on empty stomachs.

The clip begins with the man, who is clearly committed to extreme saving, humorously announcing that people thought he was joking when he said he would only need to buy food again in January 2026. Standing in Shoprite, he then showed off the reason for his confidence: the extremely low-cost, ready-to-eat meals available from the deli section.

The man showcases Shoprite’s R5 meals

He displayed a variety of budget-friendly dishes, including pap and chakalaka for just R5, pap and spinach, also priced at R5, and pap and cabbage for the same amount. He added a touch of humour by stating that, since the stomach is not transparent, no one would know what he ate when he was laughing with them. TikTok user @phila_mute also showed a quarter loaf of bread filled with polony and fries costing R10.

The man was thanked by many social media users who said he gave them an idea that would save them money. Image: Philasande Piigo Mute

SA loves Shoprite’s affordable meals

The clip quickly garnered over 280K views and nearly 300 comments from social media users who praised Shoprite for offering such essential, affordable meals and calling the retailer a lifesaver for budget-conscious consumers. Many viewers confirmed they were now leaning into the idea of the ready meals, realising that just R20 could potentially cover their day’s eating if they stuck to the low-cost options. One user, who had tried the meals, noted how delicious they were, especially when still warm.

User @Max_16 said:

"This is actually considerate from Shoprite. Some people need this 🙌."

User @Cnendlela shared:

"Guys, I'm actually leaning towards this idea 😭."

User @Ms Gaven added:

"R20 ngemini you're sorted nge meals ezintathu wena mntase (with three meals)."

User @ZiKaPhalo commented:

"As a person who eats one meal a day and two fruits 💁, so my weekly meal can be R35, then my fruits are R10 a pack(that's for the whole week). Basically, it will cost me R55 a week. I'm in."

User @Khaya Mseleku said:

"Shoprite never disappoint. With R250 ngaphila (I survived) the whole month in Pietermaritzburg. I bought an egg and mayo sandwich ekuseni (in the morning) for R5 pap, beans, cabbage, amaqanda R5 🤣."

User @ENSOWHAT commented:

"It's very nice when it's hot and fresh🤞Shoprite is such a lifesaver🤞."

User @amish added:

"I need to show my brother this."

Source: Briefly News