Woman Plugs SA With Woolworths Specials, Sparks Shopping Frenzy Across Mzansi

A South African woman’s viral TikTok video highlighted Woolworths' specials, stirring excitement ahead of the festive season

The clip showcased discounts on essentials like cooking oil, beverages, and pantry items, offering shoppers real value

Reactions are mixed, with some viewers questioning the actual savings and others praising the deals as helpful

A woman highlighted Woolworths specials, sending social media into a frenzy.

Source: TikTok

Bathong! A South African woman has set social media abuzz after sharing a detailed video showcasing an impressive range of Woolworths specials, prompting thousands of shoppers to reconsider their grocery plans ahead of the festive season.

Her clip, which quickly gained traction online, offered a transparent look at some of the retailer’s most attractive discounts, with many viewers thanking her for helping them stretch their budgets during a tough economic time.

In the viral video, the woman who goes by the TikTok handle @itsnhlanhla_k walked her followers through the discounted essentials and compared original prices to the sale offers. One of the first specials she showcased was a 2-litre cooking oil priced at R59, where shoppers would save R27.

She then pointed out a popular beverage deal where one gets three 2-litre Coca-Colas for R70, a promotion that immediately caught the attention of fizzy drink lovers.

Dairy staples also made the list, including six 1-litre cartons of long-life full cream milk for R94, with a saving of R25 according to Woolworths. Treat lovers weren’t left out either, @itsnhlanhla_k also highlighted a special offering, two tubs of ice cream for R200.

Pantry items received significant attention as @itsnhlanhla_k highlighted Italian canned tomatoes at five for R100, Tangy Mayo or salad dressing at two for R75, and baked beans in tomato sauce at four for R55. She also showcased the 2kg parboiled long-grain white rice priced at R29, a standout deal with a R12 saving.

Other bargains included pasta three for R55, cake wheat flour (2.5kg) for R29 with a saving of R12, and six-pack natural spring water (500ml each) for R67. She added that customers could take two or three packs depending on their needs.

Household and canned goods also featured prominently, with roller towels three for R66, canned tuna four for R100, fruit blends four for R100, and tissues three for R75. For breakfast lovers, she highlighted muesli priced at R82, with shoppers saving R15.

The video sparked lively reactions across social media, with many South Africans praising the TikTok user @itsnhlanhla_k for plugging them with real value. Others tagged family and friends, calling the specials a "must-see" before payday.

As living costs continue to rise, the clip that was uploaded on 24 November 2025 has become a timely reminder of how online communities are helping each other navigate everyday expenses.

A woman brought Woolworths specials into the spotlight, sending social media into overdrive.

Source: TikTok

SA shows interest in the Woolworths specials

South Africans were impressed by the specials as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts.

StaceyGq said:

"The only thing on special here is rice; otherwise, they're normally that price."

Sylks expressed:

"There are some good deals, thanks."

Mamello Moletsane wrote:

"This is not a special, the prices are always like that, especially the oil and milk."

Cicelia stated:

"But these are normal prices at Woolies moos, they have these deals every month."

Toptieramy commented:

"These are normal prices shem I don't see any saving😱😂."

Watch the video below:

