A young woman showed off the boxes of McDonald's Big Macs she managed to get at R30 each.

One young woman had people demanding answers after she shared a clip of herself carrying multiple boxes of McDonald's Big Mac meals. She had the internet buzzing as people tried to guess how she managed to score so many R30 Big Mac meals when the deal was limited to one per customer. The video posted by @iheart.li5aaa on 11 November 2025 was shared with her caption simply stating:

"Big 30."

The clip went viral, getting over 18,000 reactions and more than 200 comments as people tried to figure out her secret. The promotion was for McDonald's South Africa's 30th birthday, offering registered app users a Big Mac meal for just R30 on 11 November 2025, starting at 11:11 AM. The deal was capped at 125,000 meal units nationwide at participating stores, and there was one very important rule: the offer was limited to one meal per customer and couldn't be repeated once activated.

A young woman scored big after showing how she got several orders of McDonald's Big Mac meals at only R30 each. Images: @iheart.li5aaa

Netizens react to the woman's score

People flooded the comments section trying to work out how she managed to get multiple meals.

@Niquey👅💋 joked:

"Ended up buying it for its original price and asking them to keep it in its 30th packaging."

@🐂Sindane🐂 asked:

"How did you pull it off?"

@simp.forherrr0 suggested:

"So don't you guys think maybe she has siblings and parents to share with😭😭😓"

@Lina15 said:

"This is a heist!"

@User Fourty Nine wrote:

"That girl said 5 per customer."

@mangi🤓 shared:

"I turned around when I got to the drive-through cause Google said you can only order through the app😭"

@lin3lihl3🫧 added:

"So unfair 💔😭"

The deal that had Mzansi queuing

The McDonald's 30th birthday promotion drew massive crowds nationwide, with customers like TikTok user @iheart.li5aaa lining up for hours to get their hands on the R30 Big Mac meal. The event was exclusive to registered users of the McDonald's South Africa App, and the promotion was only valid on 11 November 2025.

According to the terms and conditions on the McDonald's website, customers who activated the deal during the promotional period would be able to get a Big Mac meal at the reduced price. However, if the offer was activated but not redeemed before the timer expired, it would be forfeited and wouldn't reappear in the "Deals" section.

The offer wasn't valid for Uber Eats or Mr D orders, and all offers were subject to product availability. McDonald's stated they wouldn't be liable for any disruption to the promotion due to technical issues or other circumstances beyond their reasonable control.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

A McDonald's 30th birthday promotion drew massive crowds nationwide, with customers lining up for hours as the Big Mac meal dropped to just R30.

