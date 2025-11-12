A McDonald’s 30th birthday promotion drew massive crowds nationwide, with customers lining up for hours and sharing the excitement on social media

A TikTok video capturing the bustling queues gained huge traction online, sparking nostalgic reactions and humour from Mzansi peeps

The event stirred mixed reactions, with some praising the celebration while others criticised the lengths people went to for the limited-time offer

McDonald’s South Africa caused major excitement across the country as fans lined up in droves to celebrate the fast-food giant’s 30th birthday with a once-off R30 Big Mac meal promotion.

South Africans waited in long lines at McDonald's when the meal dropped to just R30. Image: @zanele.mabunele

Source: TikTok

The deal, which offered a full Big Mac meal for only R30, sparked long queues at several branches nationwide, with many customers documenting the frenzy on social media.

The video shared by @zanele.mabunele on TikTok showcased eager customers waiting patiently outside McDonald’s outlets as early as sunrise, with some joking that the queue looked like a concert line. The promotion was part of the chain’s 30th-anniversary celebrations under the tagline "30 Years of Lovin’ It," honouring McDonald’s three decades of serving Mzansi since opening its first store in 1995.

On social media platforms like TikTok and X, the hashtag #McDonalds30Years quickly trended as South Africans shared clips of the "crazy queues" and the buzzing atmosphere. Some fans described the experience as nostalgic and worth the wait, while others humorously admitted they only joined the line for the vibe.

Despite the overwhelming turnout, McDonald’s South Africa (@mcdonalds_za) expressed gratitude to its loyal customers, thanking them for being part of their journey over the past 30 years. In a statement posted on their social media pages, the brand thanked Mzansi for their support over the years.

The TikTok user @zanele.mabunele's clip, posted on November 11, 2025, gained massive traction on social media, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

The event not only marked a nostalgic milestone for McDonald’s SA but also proved just how deeply the golden arches are rooted in Mzansi’s fast-food culture.

People across South Africa waited for hours at McDonald's when the meal was reduced to R30. Image: @zanele.mabunele

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to McDonald's SA 30th celebration video

The online community flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts, saying:

Shai Blessing said:

"They really made money out of this. Cheap items make a lot of money and fast."

Tyco expressed:

"Let's work hard to avoid this poverty."

Mr L wrote:

"Poverty has messed our people's minds 🥺🤞🏾R30 made people take leave from work, others took half-days just to make it on time for the special, and what's said is that if we had to call for a shutdown for serious things in our country, you will never see such turnout, but for a patty that is made out of.....!!!???? You will see such!😳."

Fifi replied:

"Haaa mara guys never 🤣."

Mr Kay stated:

"This thing of standing in line for a R30 burger, for hours, is giving poverty😏."

Ngozazfw6qy commented:

"If there’s no line, fine, it’s a bargain, but if I have to wait in a long line, then that’s a real struggle. I need to work harder, kyacaca ngsahlupheka..🤔."

Watch the video below:

