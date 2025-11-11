Wits University students took to the streets at night with two police vehicles escorting them as they marched peacefully for gender-based violence awareness

The viral video showed students walking together in solidarity, with one participant saying almost her entire residence came out to support the cause

Men joining the march had people praising their support, with one comment saying the movement feels spiritual

A woman from Joburg showed how Wits students came out to support the GBV awareness cause. Images: @zeethwala

A Johannesburg student shared a video on 10 November 2025, and it quickly went viral with over 38,000 reactions and more than 140,000 views. The clip posted by @zeethwala_ showed two police vehicles driving forward on a Joburg street, with a massive group of university students marching behind them as they worked to bring awareness to the significant GBV issue affecting South Africa.

The peaceful protest saw students walking together in solidarity, all united in trying to show and bring awareness on the GBV crisis gripping the nation. What made this march even more special was the turnout as students showed up in droves to support the cause.

The march was part of the wider movement calling for gender-based violence and femicide to be declared a national disaster ahead of the G20 summit being held in South Africa on 21 November 2025.

Mzansi celebrates the solidarity

Social media users flooded the comments section on TikTok user @zeethwala_'s post with praise for the students.

@Imi(nutty)🐍 said:

"This brings me so much joy to see what online activism can do✊🏾"

@Khanyisa Zitha🌼 wrote:

"What a brave generation we are!!!"

@kondlo.zizipho🫶🏽 shared:

"I can't believe I participated 💜"

@Nqoh|ClinicalPsycStudent👩‍🎓✨ explained:

"We came out in numbers! My res when it comes to events only a small number of people will attend. But yesterday almost the entire res came out in solidarity against GBV!"

@_precious._one added:

"Even these lights don't look blue 😭The movement is spiritual."

@rhonaldad gushed:

"I am so proud of those men supporting women ❤️"

The reality of GBV in South Africa

According to stats by the SA Government, a study by the Human Sciences Research Council gives an unwavering look at the reality of GBV in the country. The HSRC’s first national study on gender-based violence shows how serious the problem is in South Africa. It found that about one in three women aged 18 and older have experienced physical violence. That equals around 7.3 million women. About one in ten women, or just over 2 million, have experienced sexual violence.

Physical violence was highest among Black African women. The study shows the need to talk about how past state violence and apartheid still affect communities today.

South Africa’s femicide rate is six times higher than the world average, with a woman killed every two and a half hours.

