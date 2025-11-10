A South African content creator praised the global unity, and people changed their profile pictures to support the latest GBV movement

The young man called out men using green profile pictures instead of purple, questioning why they couldn't read the room

He addressed those who doubted that changing profile pictures would make a difference, saying the purple and pink campaign is spreading positivity

A young man praised the global community coming together to support bringing awareness to gender based violence in SA.

One content creator from Johannesburg couldn't help but share his thoughts on how united everyone has become in supporting the G20 Women's Shutdown cause. The video was shared on 9 November 2025 by @okay_swisher with the caption:

"South Africans are changing their profile pictures purple."

In the clip, he lists all the ways people are showing their support, from the Mall of Africa and Table Mountain to Nelson Mandela Bridge, the PWC Tower and the harbour in Gqeberha, all lit up in purple.

"People from Haiti, Kenya, Namibia, everyone is helping South Africa spread awareness with the purple and pink profile pictures," he said in the video. He shared how he saw people wearing pink and purple going to church, and loved seeing each and every woman with their pink and purple profile pictures.

But he also had some words for those who weren't participating.

"If you aren't a person in general, why isn't your profile picture purple spreading awareness ?" he said.

The content creator didn't hold back when addressing men who chose to use green profile pictures instead.

"Gentlemen who are insisting on putting the green instead, why are you putting green bro, don't you have the ability to read the room, this is not about gents, this is about women and children. Those who put up green, please remove it. We're out here being purple right now, qha."

A young man shared a video showing how the world is supporting SA to bring awareness to GBV. Images: @okayswisher

Mzansi and the world responded

People from around the world flooded the comments section on TikTok user @okay_swisher's clip with support.

@Bassie._. said:

"Purple reign💜🫶🏾"

@🎀keekee_🇺🇲💕 wrote:

"Supporting SA from America 💜💜"

@Ms Matsepe🧸🤡 shared:

"To all purple profile pictures 💜💜💜"

@The Guy Who Comments added:

"Women, we with you on this💜💜💜"

@Eli za Bellah🕸️🌼 said:

"Am not helping South Africa, only helping all women 🇺🇬🇺🇬😩"

@rosey. wrote:

"And they said these purple profile pictures won't do anything 🫩"

@Mkhurh Mhlongo mentioned:

"You forgot the Jali Boyz in Durban 😭"

The shutdown on 21 November 2025

According to the Women for Change website, on Friday, 21 November 2025, South African women will silence the nation. The organisation is calling on all women, men who stand with women, and the LGBTQI+ community across South Africa to join. The organisation is asking people to stand together and to show the economic and social impact of the absence of women.

The shutdown is demanding that gender-based violence and femicide be declared a national disaster in the country now, and not years down the line, when it stands to get worse. The Shutdown participation states that people are encouraged not to work, not to spend money, join the 15-minute standstill by lying down. The reason behind this is to honour the 15 women murdered every day.

Anyone participating will lie down for 15 minutes at 12 pm, wear black and also change their profile picture to purple. People are also urged to share the message using the hashtag: #WomenShutdown.

