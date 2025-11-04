A group of runners shared a video from day three of their 600km journey from Durban to Johannesburg

The clip showed one runner lying on the ground after injuring his foot, with an expert coming in to help

South Africans flooded the comments with support and questions about how the team manages to rest and eat during the six-day challenge

A gentleman shared a video showing the pressure they deal with while participating in a 600km run. Images: @nnkosixx

Source: TikTok

Four men are taking on one of the toughest endurance challenges South Africa has seen, and day three of their journey from Durban to Johannesburg is showing just how brutal the mission really is. The video showing the agony one of the men had to deal with when it was posted on 31 October 2025, with over 78,000 views, as people watched the runners push through pain and exhaustion to raise awareness for mental health.

The clip started with one of the runners lying on the ground after something happened to his foot. A medical expert was on the scene to assist with the injury. After some treatment, the team got back on their feet and continued their journey.

The caption stated:

"Day 3 of running from Durban to Johannesburg to raise mental health awareness, breaking boundaries & overcoming human limits."

The video showed the team running in the evening when there wasn't much lighting around. But the runners were still pushing forward, taking it slow and safely covering as much distance as they could. A vehicle followed behind them, probably a safety vehicle monitoring their progress and making sure none of the participants got seriously injured during the long run.

The fact that they were still going despite the darkness and injury showed just how committed the team was to finishing the challenge and raising awareness of mental health.

A man running from Durban to Joburg shared the agony that runners go through on the difficult journey. Images: @nnkosixx

Source: TikTok

Mzansi shows support for the runners

Netizens rushed to the comments to show support and ask questions about the challenge:

@mtolo_madimplez_lung asked:

"Do you sleep and have time to rest and eat?"

@nthabie shared:

"My brother ran that distance for a day and a half 🥰🥰 Good luck."

@p_kudejira said:

"Next year, I will join you guys."

@mgabhazy99 encouraged:

"I hope you guys make it to prove the strength of human beings."

@mondlia wrote:

"Ohh, I miss running 😭 good luck."

@zs wondered:

"Where are you guys passing now? I did not see you on the N3 to Durban from JHB."

The mission behind Project 600

According to the Project600 website, the challenge involves running 600 kilometres from Durban to Johannesburg in just six days, averaging around 100 kilometres per day.

TikTok user @nnkosixx, Nkosi Zungu, who shares a lot of content on running, is one of four team members taking part and the driving force behind Project 600. The other team members include Mthe Ndlela, Nhlakanipho Ngidi, and Sanele Mthana. Each runner has their own story of resilience and reasons for taking on this challenge.

Beyond the physical run, Project 600 carries a mission to raise awareness around mental health. By connecting physical resilience to mental strength, Project 600 aims to start conversations, break stigma and encourage fitness and well-being.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More people bringing awareness

Source: Briefly News