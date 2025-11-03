A woman from Johannesburg shared a video of groomsmen making an unforgettable entrance at a wedding ceremony

The fun moment had everyone laughing and excited before the ceremony began, setting a lively tone

South Africans joked in the comments that the couple should get married again so more people could be invited to experience the joyful celebration

A young woman from Joahnnesbrug went viral after sharing a video showing a fun wedding moment she witnessed. Images: @fatima_zee21

Source: TikTok

A wedding video shared by a Gauteng woman shows the groomsmen who decided to make their entrance a bit different from the usual formal walk down the aisle. The clip was posted on TikTok by @fatima_zee21 on 31 October 2025, showing the men walking into the venue carrying bottles of alcohol and handing them out to guests sitting in the pews. The guests looked surprised at first, but then everyone started smiling and laughing along with men dressed in tuxedos, completely changing the energy in the room before the ceremony started.

It was a fun way to kick off the celebration and get everyone in a good mood. Instead of the serious and quiet atmosphere that usually comes at the start of a wedding ceremony, the gentlemen decided to do things differently and make it a party right from the beginning.

After the scene of the groomsmen handing out drinks, the video switched to show the groom and bride walking out of the venue after finishing their ceremony. They shared a warm hug and a soft kiss, and that's where the video ended. The whole scene felt joyful and relaxed, which is probably why so many people loved it.

The clip got over a million views, more than 100,000 reactions, and over 2,000 comments from people who wished they had been invited to the wedding.

The video was shared with the simple but beautiful caption:

"What a grand entrance by the groomsmen😂👌🏻 Congratulations Carli and Christian💕"

A woman shared a video showing how groomsmen made a wedding even more special with an epic entrance. Images: @fatima_zee21

Source: TikTok

Mzansi demands a wedding invitation

South Africans flooded the comments section of TikTok user @fatima_zee21's post, joking that the couple needed to get married again and send out more invites this time.

@lele_girl said:

"You have started a trend 🫴🏾"

@siphosethu_mtyanda wrote:

"These are the kind of weddings I want to attend 😔"

@ntate_tladi joked:

"As a country, we demand a remarriage. Not enough invites were sent out. We can see the empty seats in there 😅🤣"

@gavin_guccified_mats added:

"Home Affairs was offline. You have to do it again, and this time... Invite please 😂😂"

@maila_ngoathela shared:

"I am so mad at myself for not knowing about this wedding 😅😭"

@keah_za gushed:

"You just gotta love South Africa! 😂🔥"

@diva pleaded:

"Guys, where are you 😭😭😭"

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More weddings that had Mzansi talking

Briefly News recently reported on a cross-cultural couple's traditional Xhosa wedding that went viral.

recently reported on a cross-cultural couple's traditional Xhosa wedding that went viral. Some South Africans travelling in Japan sang in isiZulu for a newly married Japanese couple.

A Nigerian-South African wedding went viral after the bride was showered with money during the celebration, and the ceremony had people touched by the unity.

Source: Briefly News