A nurse from Mpumalanga shared a heartbreaking video of her colleagues marching along the road to follow the funeral procession

The video showed several nurses dressed in white, giving their colleague a guard of honour send-off

South Africans flooded the comments with messages of condolence, with many mentioning the deceased by name

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A nurse shared a video showing how she and colleagues gave a colleague an honour guard send-off. Images: @charmy75

Source: TikTok

A video of nurses in Mpumalanga saying goodbye to one of their own has left South Africans feeling emotional. The clip that was posted by nurse @charmy75 on 1 November 2025 showed a group of nurses marching along the road, escorting the funeral procession of their colleague who had recently passed away. It was a powerful moment that showed just how much she meant to the people she worked with.

The video was posted and went viral with over 3,000 reactions. It started with nurses marching on the sides of the road, almost like they were protecting and honouring their colleague on her final journey. All of them wore white dresses, and some held sticks that they waved around as they walked. It was a proper guard of honour send-off, the kind that shows true respect and love for someone who made a difference.

The number of nurses who showed up for the procession made it clear that the woman who passed away was special to them. Watching them march together, united in their grief and their love for her, was a heartbreaking but beautiful sight.

Mpumalanga nurses gave a fallen colleague an honour guard send-off. Images: @charmy75

Source: TikTok

Mzansi sends their condolences

South Africans rushed to the comments to send their condolences, with many mentioning the deceased by name.

@muhle wrote:

"Rest in peace, Samantha 😢😭😭"

@patriciapheeha said:

"May her soul rest in eternal peace 😭😭"

@lumkoyulezn asked:

"Which institution is this? Sincere condolences to the family, colleagues and friends 🙏🕯"

@mathabi shared:

"What a good send off, colleagues MHSRIP."

@ribsm added:

"RIP Sr. Condolences to your family and may your soul rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏"

@spakes reminded everyone:

"God knows nurses are a blessing in all communities."

What a guard of honour means

According to Lee Ellena, an honour guard is a group of uniformed service members who show respect and gratitude for someone who has dedicated their life to service. They perform special ceremonies that offer comfort to grieving families and the community. Their presence reminds everyone of the sacrifices made, and their careful, precise actions help bring peace during sad moments.

Nurse @charmy75 from Mpumalanga captured this emotional moment that showed the deep bond between healthcare workers.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Others saying goodbye to loved ones

Briefly News recently reported on the passing of Springboks legend Jan Boland at the age of 80.

recently reported on the passing of Springboks legend Jan Boland at the age of 80. A Johannesburg woman shared an emotional video of her late husband's car being repossessed by the bank, and the heartbreaking moment had South Africans offering support.

A heroic Grade 11 student from Kempton Park High School received a touching guard of honour from hospital staff after his brave organ donation decision.

Source: Briefly News