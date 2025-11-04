A 24-year-old shared details about their life after making a big change and going completely independent

The post on TikTok showed where the young lady is living as a single mother with a child to take care of

People were touched by the video that the woman shared, as she showed people her setup after leaving home

A 24-year-old posted a TikTok video all about how she made a big decision. The woman determined to take care of her little family left people inspired.

The photos that the woman shared of her new life left many people touched. Online users commented on the video, sharing messages of encouragement.

In a post on TikTok by @mhlezax shared that she chose to live in a shack over living with her family. She said that at 24 years old, she left home in order to protect her peace, even though she had no job. The lady posted photos of her check, where she has a bad couch and other basics. She was supposed to take photos of her sleeping area, the kitchen dressing and photos of her children. The woman is a mother to a baby and a toddler son who seemed to be enjoying snacks in the photos.

South Africa encourages women

The woman received a lot of support from online users. Many encouraged the lady to keep going and do her best for her children. See the photos of the lady's living situation in a shack below:

sibuyiseloshabane said:

"I love the fact that you moved out with your kids sisi. Some choose to leave them at home and disappear. All the best."

Beauty w Brains🤏🤏 wrote:

"Doing my final year, and I really can’t go back to that house, I’ll perish😭😭"

Zanelle uMaKhumalo❤️ said:"

"True, the most difficult thing is being a parent at your mother’s house. Can’t work."

joymama gushed:

"Talking about peace with two kids at your mom's, no let’s be fair with our parents as well, they’re just human 😒"

Thina✅ 🇿🇦 added:

"I also did the exact thing, today I'm working, staying in my own apartment, I'm a new mom at 32. The family is now running after me, and I'm maintaining the same distance they did when I was down and out."

Triandra2104 encouraged the lady:

"You are not alone, I'm 23, two kids and jobless, worse in a foreign country, it is well❤"

HumbleMuse👑 said:

"Good decision, darling❤️. took kids at 24 without a job is being inconsiderate to expect parents to accommodate all three of you. I hope other daughters who have more than one kid take notes too and move out, given that the one is no longer a lesson but a choice."

