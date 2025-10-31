A teacher recorded the moment that her husband came to surprise her during work hours because it was a special day

The lady was smitten after her husband made a grand entrance in her classroom, which she captured in a TikTok video

The viral clip of the teacher being spoiled by her husband received thousands of likes, and many people were happy for her

A woman posted a TikTok video of her husband's romantic effort. The lady and her husband were celebrating their years together, as she was pleasantly surprised.

The video of the young lady recording her husband's surprise received thousands of likes. People commented on the video of the woman getting spoiled by her man in a clip posted on 29 October 2025.

A video on TikTok by @natalie_kerd, a woman, was in her classroom at work when her husband peeked around the door. He had a bouquet in hand as he slowly made his way to her desk while interacting with the children who were swooning over the sweet moment. The lady was celebrating her wedding anniversary with her husband, and he made the effort to present her with flowers and chocolate at her job.

South Africa applauds husband

People commented that they could see that the husband appreciated her. Viewers complimented him for making the effort to spoil her on their anniversary. Online users said the teacher was giving young girls an example of what to expect when they start dating. Watch the video of the husband surprising his wife below:

MRS DHLADHLA💍❤️ joked:

"My husband will think this is Al 😁"

Tash❤️ wrote:

"🥰 You deserve all the good things. Happy anniversary to you ❤️❤"

Sanah added:

"I deserve this kind of love 😍"

iloveelsie_ gushed:

"Awww our kids are witnessing black love and that’s amazing👌"

KeLebogang said:

"The beautiful thing about this Mama is that the children get to see, they get to learn love through yours. 😍"

Jabulisile wrote:

"One of my teachers in high school said she is happy we no longer write love letters because I have horrible handwriting 😂😂😂. Your husband has beautiful handwriting. Happy anniversary."

Sthello🩵 gushed:

"This is too beautiful ❤ Happy Anniversary💕"

Mpho🤍🧸 said:

"Just know that those young girls won’t settle for less because they witnessed their ma’am being loved🥹🤞"

aurenmayisa was pleased by her husband:

"Yaz abafana become the best versions of themselves when they’re in love? 🥹😍"

❤ Love applauded the teacher's love life:

"This is so beautiful! 🥹As a lover girl… may this kind of love locate me!"

