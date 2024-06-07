Few things can upstage the tenacity of a doting husband eager to surprise his amazing lady on her special day

An adorable video on social media shows one love-drunk man pulling out all the stops to keep the flame burning and the love of his life smiling

The gent was an instant hit online after the intriguing clip was shared by TikTok user @leftee_, who had their followers feeling the love

A devoted husband pulled out all the stops to make his wife's birthday extra special. Images: @leftee

Source: TikTok

One lucky married lass would have been all sorts of stunned when she returned home from work to walk into a splendidly decorated house.

The 13-second sped-up clip starts with the cheery husband walking into the lounge and scattering blown-up balloons on the ground.

TikTok user @leftee_ captioned it:

"Surprising my wife for her birthday."

The scenes of the man preparing what could only be a lavish birthday for his missus did the rounds on TikTok, leaving many feeling the gees.

Determined spouse understands the assignment

He places a Michael Kors gift bag on a coffee table in the centre and a chair next to a window, which he seems to get ready to stand on to hang coloured "Happy Birthday" plastic decorations.

He also sets up a gold banner revealing his wife was turning 30.

Vamos Mis Amores by 20Ty Remix was used as music, accentuating the hive of activity he breaks into as he puts up the décor.

Saffas praise the husband's valiant birthday prep

The post attracted 3 245 likes, 31 comments, 49 bookmarks and 42 shares when the story was published.

Netizens camped in the comments, with many giving the determined gent a solid A for effort.

@Zonke said:

"May she see your efforts."

@Delilah commented:

"I have to make mine go to [the] gym so I can organise."

@Tsego Gab shared:

"As I wait for [the] wife to come back from work."

@Organic_Radiance_ZA remarked:

"Love this! May God bless your union."

@Lolo_P offered:

"We appreciate the effort on her behalf, shem."

