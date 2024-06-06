A woman on TikTok shared videos of how she and her partner upgraded their humble home

The couple appeared to first live in a one-room house as the kitchen and sleeping area were in the same room

Members of the online community took to the comment section to share messages of positivity

A woman shared that she and her partner upgraded their living space. Images: @maps_kelebogile

A woman put warmth in Mzansi's heart when she shared that she and her partner got a home glow-up.

Maps Kelebogile Okolie took to her TikTok account (@maps_kelebogile) to share news of the upgrade. In a 9-second clip of her old home, Maps showed that in June 2023, she and her partner appeared to live in a humble single-room house.

The kitchen area was against a wall on the side. A toaster stood on top of a blue plastic box, and a microwave was placed on top of a large bucket resembling a paint can. On top of the microwave, viewers saw a two-plate stove separate from the food-heating device.

In the middle of the room, the couple's sleeping area showed a few blankets placed on the floor and a few pillows against the back wall. Bags of clothes lay next to the 'bed,' taking the form of their cupboard space.

When the TikTokker @sanelisiwesoni wrote that she hoped everything went well for the couple a year later, Maps happily shared that they had a new place to stay.

The woman only shared a picture of her kitchen, which had a built-in oven and stove and space for her microwave, among other things.

TikTokkers share their happiness

Social media users in the comment section appeared happy for the internet stranger.

@user76493876365729 told Maps:

"My heart is beaming for you. May God bless you guys with more."

@azbel1995 shared with netizens:

"Patience and prayers. Sometimes it's hard, but we try and keep on pushing."

@malekere_ said of the upgrade:

"Building with your partner is beautiful."

@louisamolokoane shared their blessings and said:

"We wish nothing but happiness and wealth for you guys. The outcome is beautiful."

Local couple's living room upgrade goes viral

In May, Briefly News reported about a couple who took to social media to show how they upgraded their living room.

The footage shared by @nthabs_toastedberry showed the couple sampling wall panels to place in the house. As the clip continues, the adorable couple shared how they helped each other set it up, and the final result wowed many people online.

