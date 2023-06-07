A young South African woman has proved that you don't need to have a big house to feel at home

Vimbai Mai Hazel Masondo took to Facebook to post images of her neat one-room home

The lovely abode features a neat kitchenette, a beautiful bed and a cosy lounge area

Having a small one-room house is no excuse to have a sad-looking space.

People are turning their basic rental rooms and shacks into beautiful homes filled with modern décor and appliances.

A woman's neat and modern 1-room rental is her all-in-one living space. Image: Vimbai Mai Hazel Masondo/Facebook

Source: Facebook

SA woman shows off neat one-room home

A South African woman, Vimbai Mai Hazel Masondo, posted her home on the Make You're Bedroom Beautiful With Thembi's Linen Facebook page.

The images show a neatly made bed with matching cushions, throws and a headboard.

Another part of the room features a neat kitchenette with cupboards, a fridge and a microwave.

The kitchen setup is also adjacent to a lounge area with a couch and flat-screen TV.

There is no denying that Vimbai knows how to utilise and make the most of a small space.

Vimbai has arranged her space very neatly, with everything in its place. Image: Vimbai Mai Hazel Masondo/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Small spaces are easier to decorate, keep clean, and organise, The Spruce explains. Moreover, according to Pulse, having less furniture makes a room look more spacious. And Vimbai seems to have just enough for her little abode.

Netizens impressed by woman's beautiful space

Judging by the positive interactions on the post, people love to see small spaces turned into beautiful abodes.

Lindiwe Lindt Gunuza responded:

"Swap the couch and the cupboard, that is, if you want to use the rest of the cupboard; otherwise, nothing to be corrected looks Beautiful."

Jessicah Mbiwa wrote:

"Looks very nice."

Samkele Nyoni said:

"Gorgeous, but I'm sure ucleana kanzima kinda looks like the room is crowded and small for your property."

Push Mangezi commented

"Absolutely stunning! Very neat, also loving your colours too."

Mercy Ramoadi replied:

"I need someone to arrange my house."

Moralistic Vhono reacted:

"Very nice."

Durban woman shows progress of 1-roomed abode after leaving home with almost nothing

In another story, Briefly News reported that a hard-working Durban lady left many people in awe after she posted pictures of her one-roomed abode on social media.

The sis hasn’t had an easy year and noted that she moved in March with nothing but her clothing.

Facebook user, Licky Mhlongo Ogle, posted her photos on the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’ interactive group.

