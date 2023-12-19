The influencer twins and models Blue Mbombo and Brown Mbombo recently turned 34

They celebrated their 34th birthdays with a luxury garden soirée which had a lilac theme

Blue and Brown Mbombo shared their breathtaking pictures online and received praise from their followers

Blue and Brown Mbombo had a lilac-themed garden birthday celebration. Image: @bluembombo, @brownmbombo

Source: Instagram

Twins Blue Mbombo and Brown Mbombo reached deep into their pockets to throw a soirée and spared no expense.

Inside Blue and Browns birthday celebration

The twins, who are social media stars Blue Mbombo and Brown Mbombo, had their birthday soirée. The theme of the event was a secret garden escape with bright lilac colours.

They took to Instagram to show off their luxury garden soirée which, and might we say the pictures are breathtaking.

Blue captioned this post:

"Welcome to our beautiful secret garden soirée."

In another post, the sisters get overcome by emotions, and Blue can be seen wiping her tears. Blue captioned it, "Blessed."

Mzansi lauds the twins

Under their comments section, fans sang the Mbombo twin's praises.

Their success is not just attributed to their captivating beauty; it is also a result of their strong work ethic and the ability to stay relevant throughout this entire period.

lornamaseko said:

"Yoh fun was haaaaadddddd."

lovesong6309 replied:

"I wonder who was delivering the Speech that touched your soul."

kgomotso_ndungane added:

"The first slide… it has my heart! Wholesome."

pammbekwa13 said:

"Gorgeous girls, second slide you guys look the same."

fanelefm lauded:

"Wow beautiful and classy. Tears of joy from Brown."

azziem2023 gushed:

"Body is bodying twin, and legs serving as always."

buhlesamuels added:

"Insanely gorgeous."

jenna_brust said:

"Too stunning for words. Inside and out my browny baby, always miss you."

Blue splurges on daughter's 1st birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African celebrities spare no expense when commemorating their children's significant moments, be it birthdays, graduations, or any other special events.

Media personality Blue Mbombo pulled out all the stops on her beautiful baby girl's first birthday.

Blue Mbambo also shared an adorable video she took while she was in labour last year saying she couldn't wait to meet her bundle of joy.

