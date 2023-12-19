Nozi Langa Malao is a new mommy after she and her husband, Boipelo Bips Malao, welcomed their first baby together

The Skeem Saam actress made the announcement on Instagram and said she was overcome by unexplainable emotions

Langa also shared some of their maternity pictures online, and her followers sent congratulatory messages

Skeem Saam star Nozi Langa and her husband welcomed their baby. Image: @nozi_langa

Celebrity couple Nozi Langa Malao and her husband Boipelo 'Bips' Malao are in a celebratory mode after they welcomed their baby.

Nozi is a new mommy

The momentous occasion was announced by the Skeem Saam actress. She took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of her holding the new born's hand and said she was overcome by unexplainable emotions.

“I can't explain the feeling,” wrote the actress.

Nozi shares maternity shots

Nozi Langa also posted some of her maternity pictures on Instagram, and her followers congratulated them.

"Our love personified. What a year it's been!"

Netizens beam with excitement

Taking to her comments section, netizens showed their love to the actress and sent their well-wishes as they embarked on this exciting journey.

clementmaosa said:

"Congratulations to the both of you, more blessings!"

hunganindlovu expressed:

"Oh my goodness. Congratulations!!! May God continue to be with you both on this journey!"

leratomarabe said:

"Congratulations Mama!! We can’t wait to meet our little one!"

innosadiki shared:

"Congratulations Nozi. Oh, I’m so happy for you. May the Lord bless you more in this new, exciting journey and chapter of your marriage. This is too beautiful."

amanda_manku said:

"You look great mummy!! Congratulations."

omuhlegela expressed:

"Congratulations mommy."

vincematji said:

"Congratulations Mrs Malao, this is beautiful ."

tshepimlala joked:

"Lizzy is going to kill this lady. Congrats, my beautiful Queen, welcome to motherhood."

kekemphuthi_official said:

"Gorgeous, just gorgeous guys. Congratulations."

lelo_nompu said:

"So beautiful. @mmapaseka_m_ must be so over the moon. Congratulations mama. Welcome to motherhood."

