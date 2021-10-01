That Soft Life: 4 Pics of Blue and Brown Mbombo's Magical Getaway

Blue and Brown Mbombo served Mzansi soft life goals when they shred snaps of their vacation at an undisclosed holiday resort

The stunning twins are out of the country and are enjoying the beautiful scenery and breathtaking views at their vacay destination

Social media users who follow the twins have reacted positively to the snaps of the magical getaway their faves have been posting

Blue and Brown Mbombo are currently holidaying in an undisclosed location. The stunners, who are twins, have been sharing snaps of their epic vacay on their social media pages since they landed in the county with beautiful sand and beaches.

Blue and Brown Mbombo are currenyly on vacation at a beautiful holiday resort. Image: @brownmbombo

Source: Instagram

The popular twins have been serving their followers soft life goals since they left the country. Some of their fans have shared that their holiday resort looks like paradise, according to ZAlebs.

Briefly News has compiled four snaps that Blue and Brown posted on their timelines serving Mzansi major holiday vibes. Check out the pics below:

1. Blue says the resort looks like paradise

2. Breakfast is served

3. Brown enjoys the swing

4. Blue sips on coconut water

Social media users took to their comment section to share their thoughts on their vacation posts. Check out some of the comments below:

sanniethipe said:

"Good soft life."

adorecouturesa wrote:

"This is Paradise."

travel_diaries_legoodlife commented:

"This is what #LeGoodLife is all about."

wekwamatongo added:

"Can l borrow the life for a day please."

