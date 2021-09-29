The Ledwabas, and the Ndlovus, serve Mzansi, family goals, with snaps of vacation

The Ledwabas and the Ndlovus served Mzansi family goals when they shared snaps of their recent epic vacation

The young couples did not only live it up at the Marataba Luxury Lodges but also filmed a music video for Brenden Praise's song

The Ledwabas' and the Ndlovus' fans took to social media to praise their faves for going on holiday together

The Ledwabas and the Ndlovus decided to go on a vacation together recently. Brenden Praise and his wife Mpumi Ledwaba and Hungani Ndlovu and his boo Stephanie Sandows decided to take a sho't left to Marataba Luxury Lodges recently.

The Ledwabas and the Ndlovus served Mzansi family goals with snaps of their vacation. Image: @mpoomy_ledwaba

Source: Instagram

The Mzansi celebs served the country family goals when they shared snaps living their best lives at Marataba. The couples mixed business with pleasure at their getaway as they also filmed Brenden's new music video for his single, Mutsukiri.

Taking to Instagram, Mpumi took Mzansi inside their lit vacay. She shared snaps of all of them enjoying the scenery and beautiful sunset at Marataba. According to ZAlebs, she captioned one of her posts:

"What a blissful few days spending time with the Ndlovus and shooting the #mukutsuri music video. My heart is full, we laughed, played, worked and most importantly enjoyed God's creation."

The stunner's fans took to her comment section on the photo-sharing app to react to her post. Check out some of their comments below:

thandingondo said:

"All my faves in one picture."

nthabisengmathole commented:

"This is such a beautiful picture."

kabello_mohale wrote:

"This picture is everything."

paulinelopangmotlotlegi said:

"I love everything here."

lopezlanga commented:

"The best couples!!"

mrspboledi added:

"Faves in one pic. Love this pic and y’all look amazing."

