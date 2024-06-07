Global site navigation

Disappointed Man Shares Botched Attempt with Woolworths Easy Vetkoek Mix in a Video
by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • A gentleman took to social media to showcase the Woolworths easy vetkoek mix he bought from the store
  • In the TikTok footage, the man unveiled how the vetkoek mix turned out, and the clip gathered many views, likes and comments
  • South African netizens reacted to the man clip as they flocked to the comment sections to express their thought

One man was left disappointed by Woolworths' easy vetkoek mix. He shared a video online that went viral.

A TikTok video shows a man showcasing Woolworths' easy vetkoek mix he bought.
A man shared a botched attempt with Woolworth's easy vetkoek mix in a TikTok video. Image: @ray_mahlaka
Source: TikTok

Man buys Woolies easy vetkoek mix and botches it

TikTok user @ray_mahlaka was excited to try out the Woolworths easy vetkoek mix, but his excitement quickly turned into horror. The young man revealed in his video that he purchased the mixture at Woolworths and showed how the packet looked.

@ray_mahlaka went on to explain that he followed the recipe on the packet; however, he claims that his dough did not rise and that when he knew that everything was about to go left.

As the clip continued, the gent unveiled the final result. The vetkoek was burnt out, and they looked like stones. The footage captured the attention of many and gathered over 86K views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the man's video

The gent's clip amused many people, who flooded the comment section with laughter. Others simply cracked jokes, and some expressed their thoughts.

Jannah said:

"First mistake was buying a magwinya mix from Woolies."

MD added:

"It’s cos you didn’t put them on the white plate like the picture on the packet."

Nobuhle Sithole was amused by the man's antics":

"I don't mean to laugh but Woolworths themselves couldn't make nice magwinyas."

Nqobile cracked a joke, saying:

"What in the rock of ages are those."

Lele wrote:

"Yhoo I laughed before I saw the results, Yhoo."

Dedicated Mzansi woman's heartwarming TikTok cooking chronicles

Briefly News previously reported that in a heartwarming clip, a lady shared how she cooked for her beloved family.

The video posted by @ontha_phiriepa3 on TikTok shows a lady standing outside her home washing a young woman's hair. As the clip progresses, @ontha_phiriepa3 sits in a chair and combs the woman's hair in her house.

Source: Briefly News

