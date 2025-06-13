One woman showed people the way she dotes on her husband when it comes to spoiling him at home

The lady posted a video showing how a woman is meant to serve her husband according to Venda customs

The video of the woman demonstrating the traditional expectations of a Venda wife became a viral hit

A woman demonstrated the best way to serve a Venda man. In the video, the lady set her husband on their dinner table and went on to perform the traditional way of serving food to a husband in Venda culture.

The video of the woman doing the most for her man received thousands of likes since it was posted on 13 June 2025. Many people commented on the video, sharing their thoughts on the woman's Venda tradition demonstration.

Woman spoils husband

In a video posted on TikTok by @lady.given, she decided that she was about to show how to serve food to a Venda man. The lady first brought a bowl of water so that the man was able to wash his hands, and she knelt on the ground when she presented it. She then brought the rest of the food, kneeling in a traditional fashion. Watch the video of the lady serving her Venda husband below:

SA amused by Venda woman serving husband

Many people thought the video of the woman was interesting. Some people speculated that the woman was simply making content and because they thought even her husband looked surprised by the special treatment. Read the comments below:

frans asked:

"Is this happening daily or occasionally?"

Lady Mpho Given Nemukula, the creator replied:

"Daily and that's how we were raised as Venda girls."

mpule commented:

"This is so beautiful 🥰 I wonder why we cannot embrace our tradition. The Western style has succeeded in taking away what we had. Monna wa hlomphiwa then mosadi wa ratwa."

❤️Anneline ❤️ added:

"I'm Pedi, and this is how we've been serving my Dad food all along. I'm 34 years old and I still do this for him when I'm home, there's nothing he wouldn't do for us."

Caro said:

"The day I find my own man, yho that's how I will honour him👌❤️🙏."

Makit Semhete commented:

"Mama our men are not providers, we share 50/5,0 so they won't see that😂"

VeeMaaz noted:

"Did he roll his eyes??🤔"

Rozwas remarked:

"Serving food on a tray is enough, kneeling down it's not necessary. It's a sign of respect, but we are friends now, no need for that."

