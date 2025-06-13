A young woman showed people how close she is to her dad as they shared a special moment on camera

The lady posted a video proving that her father is always there for her through difficult times and he brings all the fun

Many people were touched after seeing the effort that her father put into making sure that his daughter was okay mentally

A woman shared a TikTok video of her happily present father. The lady captured the moment when her dad did the most to look out for her at a random time.

A woman was proud of her dad's support in a TikTok video, and online users were touched. Image: @kruellam

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman and her dad's relationship received thousands of likes on TikTok. Many people commented on a clip of the father in daughter's close bond.

Woman appreciates father

In a TikTok video by @kruellam, the TikTokker captioned a video explaining that she wasn't feeling okay at 2 am. To help lighten the mental load, her father, dressed in a night gown, came to make her feel better with two wine glasses in hand. The lady's dad looked cheerful as he did a little dance while approaching her with the glasses full of wine. Watch the videos of the father and daughter below:

SA applauds present father

Many people were gushing that the lady had a strong relationship with her dad. Netizens commented on the video, raving about how cheerful her dad looked. Online users pointed out that his night gown made him look even more welcoming. Read netizens' comments below:

A woman was beaming over her supportive father in a TikTok video. Image: @kruellam

Source: TikTok

MyWorld_Mpho said:

"The way he’s wearing a gown , he’s basically saying 'girl tell me about it' 😻😂😭"

MissDiamond wrote:

"He didn’t just help make a daughter, he got himself a drinking partner 😂❤️"

Boogs commented:

"I will always advocate shouting out present fathers. It's not fair that we mostly see imaginary ones. Let's give even more energy to present ones because there are good fathers out there❤️"

Yaya S shared:

"This is what my dad does. He gets me chocolate and wine, then cooks a good meal just to make me feel better 🥰🥺❤️"

Phume Sibisi was moved:

"Crying 😭 in never experienced a father’s love…..I’m so happy for you stranger on the internet."

Klieoh_M added:

"Why ngathi he's even enjoying this😭😭😹"

🇿🇦🇿🇦lesego🇿🇦🇿🇦 said"

"You have a thoughtful father, do you have brothers, so my people can offer me as a wife to one of your brothers. I need the win. Please make arrangements."

