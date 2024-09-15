Woman Shows Off iPhone, Car and Cash From Dad in TikTok Post, SA Convinced He’s Rich
- A young woman posted a TikTok showing people how her father always takes extra good care of her
- In the photos, the lady was showing people how much her father does for her through his hard work and determination
- Many people were fascinated by the video of the young woman who was showing gratitude to her dad
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
A young woman showed people that she loves to get spoiled. In a TikTok post, the lady compiled the various treats she's had thanks to her father.
The pictures of the young woman's soft life received thousands of likes. Online user were fascinated to see how close the woman is to her dad.
Woman brags about father
In a TikTok video, a woman @mogirl_pabi shows that even though her dad is not the richest man, he always takes care of her. He shows pictures of everything he buys her, including an iPhone, throwing her birthday parties and giving her money. See photos by clicking here.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
SA applauds present dad
Many people commented on the video raving about her dad. Netizens encouraged the young woman to be grateful to her dad.
murisi34 was inspired:
"She'll never mistreat her husband because she grew up with a strong father figure. I understand this kind of love, which is why I can be patient in my marriage. Those who have experienced this know."
briechavie commented:
"Only Daddy's girls will understand."
Q_Mntungwa wrote:
"He isn’t rich, but you guys use SMEG."
YT : Thembelihle Maseko said:
"Daddy’s girls tap in."
sink or swim remarked:
"Lol people who grew up fatherless in the comments is very telling…a father is a daughter's first love; some dads understand this and do things right. So bengahambi bekhamisa. Big up’s to your dad."
SA touched as woman shares sweet moments with father
Briefly News previously reported that A young South African woman took to social media to share how she adores being a daddy's girl.
Zandile (@zandilesilo4) posted a TikTok video of her sharing sweet moments with her dad at home.
In the clip, Zandile gets a foot rub from her dad as he watches TV and serves her father a hearty meal and a glass of juice.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Human-Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za