A young woman posted a TikTok showing people how her father always takes extra good care of her

In the photos, the lady was showing people how much her father does for her through his hard work and determination

Many people were fascinated by the video of the young woman who was showing gratitude to her dad

A young woman showed people that she loves to get spoiled. In a TikTok post, the lady compiled the various treats she's had thanks to her father.

A woman shared a TikTok post showing things her dad has bought her. Image: @mogirl_pabi

Source: TikTok

The pictures of the young woman's soft life received thousands of likes. Online user were fascinated to see how close the woman is to her dad.

Woman brags about father

In a TikTok video, a woman @mogirl_pabi shows that even though her dad is not the richest man, he always takes care of her. He shows pictures of everything he buys her, including an iPhone, throwing her birthday parties and giving her money. See photos by clicking here.

SA applauds present dad

Many people commented on the video raving about her dad. Netizens encouraged the young woman to be grateful to her dad.

murisi34 was inspired:

"She'll never mistreat her husband because she grew up with a strong father figure. I understand this kind of love, which is why I can be patient in my marriage. Those who have experienced this know."

briechavie commented:

"Only Daddy's girls will understand."

Q_Mntungwa wrote:

"He isn’t rich, but you guys use SMEG."

YT : Thembelihle Maseko said:

"Daddy’s girls tap in."

sink or swim remarked:

"Lol people who grew up fatherless in the comments is very telling…a father is a daughter's first love; some dads understand this and do things right. So bengahambi bekhamisa. Big up’s to your dad."

SA touched as woman shares sweet moments with father

Briefly News previously reported that A young South African woman took to social media to share how she adores being a daddy's girl.

Zandile (@zandilesilo4) posted a TikTok video of her sharing sweet moments with her dad at home.

In the clip, Zandile gets a foot rub from her dad as he watches TV and serves her father a hearty meal and a glass of juice.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News