A video capturing heartwarming moments between a father and a daughter has gone viral on TikTok

The post shows the young woman bonding with her dad and serving him food, revealing a glimpse into their relationship

The woman admitted to being a daddy's girl and had many South African netizens in awe

A young woman shared sweet moments with her father, leaving netizens in awe. Image: @zandilesilo4

A young South African woman took to social media to share how she adores being a daddy's girl.

Daddy's girl goes viral on TikTok

Zandile (@zandilesilo4) posted a TikTok video of her sharing sweet moments with her dad at home.

In the clip, Zandile gets a foot rub from her dad as he watches TV and serves her father a hearty meal and a glass of juice.

"Being a daddy’s girl has become my personality at this point ," Zandile captioned the post.

Witnessing the father and daughter's healthy bond is heartwarming because it embodies love, support, mutual respect, and the foundation for a daughter's self-worth and confidence throughout life.

Watch the video below:

Father-daughter duo leaves SA emotional

Zandile's post left many netizens feeling as they expressed how they wished to be in her position and have healthy relationships with their fathers.

_Nomonde_ replied:

"Ukube ubabami beka ngasi yipork."

Itz.Bsk commented:

"Kodwa manje iphi inyama laph ek'dleni."

Thaby749 replied:

"I used to have this kind of relationship with my dad unti bofebe bo mokena."

sasagp1 said:

"My dad cries when I'm not ok. he's the best ."

Mpume ❤️ wrote:

" Use to have this kind of relationship with my dad. But he passed away when I was in grade 6. I miss him he was my best friend ."

Thuli said:

"What I want for my kids ❤️."

user3516855219003 commented:

"Ngaze ngakhala ubaba amgcine ubaba ."

Lisah wrote:

"Ngifisa ukufana nawe."

