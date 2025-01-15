A daddy enthusiastically pumped his little girl on her first day at school, giving her the right kind of motivation to build her confidence

The little girl in full uniform felt motivated and ready to take on the school year in a clip shared by the parent on TikTok

The clip received much love online, as many social media users praised the man for being a present and loving parent

A dad boosted his daughter's confidence as he planned to leave for her first day of the school term. Image: @macdonald165

Source: TikTok

On the first day of the school term, many parents proudly take their happy, sad, and crying kids to school, capturing the moments to share with us online.

One little girl felt excited after her father, whose TikTok handle is @macdonald165, hyped her up, assuring her that she was beautiful as they were about to go to school.

Daddy motivates the little girl

The short clip shows a beautiful dad-and-daughter relationship that begins with him sitting in his car with the passenger door opened when his little girl approaches, ready to hit the road. Spotting her in the crisp uniform, the father starts cheering loudly, praising her cuteness.

Used to her father's hype, the confident young girl responds with poise and flair, smiling and making hand movements that convey an awareness of how good she looks in school uniform.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi speak on the father and daughter love

The clip attracted 659K views, 144 K likes, and almost 500 comments as social media users flocked to the comment section, admiring the father's energy and the daughter's adorable confidence. Many highlighted the positive role played by present fathers in their kids' lives, and others loved the gorgeous little miss.

A father proved how much he loved his daughter by giving her the confidence she needed on her first school day. Image: @macdonald165

Source: TikTok

User @ifiloendlovu said:

"Please let’s recognise the present fathers, hle. We're breaking the curse."

User @Sweet commented:

"Dads that love their children like this just melt my heart 🥺."

User @Loeto Mokaleng added:

"She's always happy ga na le wena, my love ❤️🥺😍you're doing a great job 😍."

User @Khanyi Ngcobo said:

"She’s that girl!!😂😍."

User @her🎀 added:

"OMG, she's so girly🥺💕."

User @nomathemba makhapela

"😂😂😂She should be in varsity."

3 School related articles covered by Briefly News

A young man who achieved seven distinctions in matric shared how he got his confidence to excel academically and gain leadership qualities.

A single parent plugged other parents with a side hustle that allows her to pay her child's R85 000 school fees on TikTok.

Social media users argued over who should be praised for the matric pass rate: the current Minister of Education, Siviwe Gwarube, or the former Angie Motshekga.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News