A heartwarming moment where a husband displayed his love for his wife was caught on camera by their daughter and shared online

The clip showing the husband's ecstatic reaction to seeing his wife's new hairstyle went viral after it was shared on TikTok

Social media users were touched by the man's loving and enthusiastic response, leaving many praying for husbands who would love them as much

A husband warmed many hearts online after finding it difficult to contain his excitement when his wife showed him her new hairstyle. Image: @asandanxumalo17

Source: TikTok

A daughter shared a touching and lighthearted clip showing her father reacting like a child in a candy store after seeing his gorgeous wife in a new hairstyle.

The cute clip, shared on TikTok under the handle @asandanxumalo17, gained 1.2M views, 153K likes and 8.2K comments from social media users touched by the husband's affection towards his Bubu.

The hairstyle that got the man excited

In the video, the wife sits on the floor when the husband enters the room. He lovingly helps her up and gives her a big hug and kiss. The wife gently removes her head doek to reveal stunning knotless braids.

Overwhelmed with excitement, the husband jumps up and down in pure joy, hugging and kissing her while telling her how gorgeous she looks, adding that she looks 17 years old.

Watch the video below:

The clip touches Mzansi

The TikTok user's feed was soon flooded with love and admiration as many loved the man's genuine affection. Some shared how they wished their husbands complimented them when they looked good; others prayed to get husbands with such fondness and admiration.

User @Dpee_Lelo said:

"How I wish to be told that I'm beautiful by my husband... Just once 😔."

User @pabiwaleramotlo commented:

"This man loves wife hle🥰."

User @Matshidiso shared:

"We're all smiling like fools, right? 🤭🤣 This is beautiful to watch."

User @zethuzee5 added:

"He’s still in disbelief that his wife is this beautiful 😻 🔥🔥 Argh man this is true love ❤️."

User @@MamaBanyana28 commented:

"May this kind of mshado (marriage) locate me❤️❤️❤️love is beautiful 🥰."

User @UnicornMom🦄 said:

"Him clapping and jumping a little just made me smile so much.......super cute🥰."

3 Caring husband articles

A woman showed off a massive stack of money she got as an allowance from her hubby.

A US working man arrived at his rural mansion for the first time since its completion.

A 21-year-old married couple showed off their massive shack home construction, leaving many social media users impressed.

Source: Briefly News