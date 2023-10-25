A South African woman, Yamkela Zoko, shared a TikTok video of her transformation during pregnancy, which caused a stir among netizens

The video showed how Zoko's appearance changed drastically, with her face and body swelling up significantly

Many netizens were amused by Zoko's transformation, with some teasing her about her changed appearance and others questioning why she let her man get her pregnant

A woman showed how her appearance changed when she fell pregnant. Image: @yamkela_zoko

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman took to social media to share a video of why she respects men so much.

Woman shares images of before and during her pregnancy

TikTokker @yamkela_zoko had her online friends in disbelief after she shared a video of how she used to look before she fell pregnant versus when she was with child.

@yamkela_zoko's pregnancy appeared to have done quite a number on her as she shared images of her looking very swollen and fatigued. Even her nose got bigger due to the added stress and fluid on her body.

Watch the video below:

South Africans amused by the woman's pregnancy look

Netizens shared funny comments, teasing the woman on how her appearance changed during pregnancy. Others questioned why she let her man make her pregnant in the first place.

Nelisiwe Sibiya reacted:

"Lol haibo! Uvumeleni."

Thakgatsomehlape replied:

"I wasn't expecting that Hai some respect on him."

panda reacted:

"'yhini manje le Thando' ."

Botlebatumelo M❤ replied:

"Awu mabashiswe."

BathabileOgatsheni said:

"Uyazi ubuseza kahle. kodwa kungcono ngoba akabalekang. ♥️."

Sphesihle Mbatha reacted:

"Nawe wavuma ."

Jamela_Jeanny02 wrote:

"I think it’s not the same person."

Woman surprises bae with pregnancy announcement

In another story, Briefly News reported that pregnancy is a time of great change and anticipation, and revealing a pregnancy is a way to share that excitement with loved ones.

One woman decided to capture on video the moment she broke the news to her man in a cute gesture.

A video shared on TikTok by @rea_15020 shows her approaching her partner with a small gift, which she handed to him. The man opened the gift to find a tiny baby outfit, a pregnancy test and ultrasound scan images.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News