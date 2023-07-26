A video showing many Tupperware dishes laid out to dry after being washed has gone viral online

According to the TikTok post, a young woman washed the containers before telling her mother she was expecting

Many entertained South African netizens couldn't help but laugh at the pregnant woman's antics

There are many reasons why a woman might be nervous to announce her pregnancy. Some women worry their family, friends, or coworkers will not be happy about their pregnancy. They may be afraid of being judged, criticised, or even disowned.

Netizens were amused by a woman's strategy to tell her mom that she's pregnant. Image: @kamo0632/TikTok

A young woman @kamo0632 took to social media to share how she chose to soften the blow of breaking the news of her pregnancy to her mother.

A video posted on TikTok shows an unusual amount of Tupperware dishes and containers laid out to dry outside after the young woman had washed them.

She captioned the post:

"Me washing my mother's Tupperware before I tell her I'm pregnant."

Mzansi netizens amused by the pregnant woman's stunt

Social media users were amused by the woman's strategy and responded with humour in the comments section.

BettyTheRight commented:

"Nah I rather just tell her yoh that's too much Tupperware ."

Nogwaja omuhle ngomlenze said:

" Akaze ngihleke kanje."

nomsizinkwanyana wrote:

"Yohh sisi sikhala kanye nawe ."

revonia replied:

"I took her shopping then four days later, I spilled the beans ."

owami shange wrote:

"The ocean of Tupperware."

mbalenhle mncwabe said:

"Awu ngeke ngamane ngishawe."

Mom protects Tupperware from kids, gives them food in Shein plastic bags

In another story, Briefly News reported that Tupperware is known as an exclusive property for many women in South Africa. One mother is not messing around and gave her kids alternative food containers.

Online users were amused to see what the mother gave her children instead of her precious Tupperware. People flooded the comments relate to the hilarious experience of mothers being protective over plastic containers.

Someone's mum decided to give her kids plastic bags to use as food containers. The Facebook post details that the person's mother is so protective over her Tupperware that she would rather they use the plastics to store their food.

Source: Briefly News