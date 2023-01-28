A person posted a photo of how their mother chooses to pack lunch for them because she wants to keep her Tupperware safe

The lady is desperate to maintain her Tupperware collection and will not give it to any of the children

The picture went viral on Facebook as people reacted to the lady's alternative food containers using Shein packaging

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Tupperware is known as an exclusive property for many women in South Africa. One mother is not messing around and gave her kids alternative food containers.

One lady is going to extreme lengths to protect Tupperware by giving her children food in plastic bags. Image: Facebook/Eat Hot Tamales

Source: Getty Images

Online users were amused to see what the mother gave her children instead of her precious Tupperware. People flooded the comments relate to the hilarious experience of mothers being protective over plastic containers.

Woman goes viral for protecting her Tupperware

Someone's mum decided to give her kids plastic bags to use as food containers. The Facebook post details that the person's mother is so protective over her Tupperware that she would rather they use the plastics to store their food. See the full post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South African people react to mother protecting Tupperware

Online users were thoroughly amused. Many Mzansi peeps know that some moms can be defensive of their Tupperware collections.

Renee Long commented:

"If you brought back her tupperware, she would not mistrust you...would she?"

Anna Holmberg commented:

"The way some of those clothes come out smelling,I dont know if I'd eat it."

Albernie Ferguson-Agbetunsin commented:

"Listen those Shein bags are clutch!"

Brandy Osburn commented:

"I’ve never SHEIN this before."

Latifa Newbill commented:

"I use my Shein bags for toiletries, shoes, dirty clothes when traveling... But food?? That's a whole other level of bravery."

Falicia Fields commented:

"Yoh… she won’t even give you a zip lock bag?"

Haibo: Lady shares how mom packs her food in plastic bags after Tupperware fight

Briefly News previously reported that the average South African knows the “Tupperware Struggle” – where your momma will make it a point that you know her branded plasticware did not come cheap and you best return it in prime condition. A woman took to social media to share how her mom now packs her lunch or leftovers after stopping for a visit.

Twitter user, Thando (@MissThandoN) shared an image showing two large clear plastics. In one bag was yellow savoury rice and in the other, was what appeared to be meat.

Many Mzansi netizens couldn’t help but laugh at the lady’s takeaways and responded with humour poking fun at her struggle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News