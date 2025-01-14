A young man from Alexander township led by example in his role at St Davids Marist Inanda as a head boy after bagging seven distinctions

The confident leader shared how he managed to find a balance between the kasi boy who came from a township school in a clip shared by the school on X

The video attracted floods of comments from social media users who praised the intelligent boy, wishing him success in his education journey

A former head boy at St Davids Marist said he found a balance in Grade 9, and that helped him navigate school. Image: @inandaspirit

Source: Twitter

A grade 12 learner from Alexander township is among the matriculants who have made Mzansi proud after securing seven distinctions.

The former head boy was captured in a video later shared on the school's X account under the handle @inandaspirit. In it, he explained how he coped from a township environment to a mixed-race setting and became a leader.

The matriculant shares his journey to leadership

In the clip, Fhatuwani shares that he got into St David's Marist through a scholarship his aunt brought him in Grade 7. He documents struggles adjusting to the changes from an all-black environment in a township school to a mixed-race setup, but in Grade 9, he finally found a balance.

He adds that he started understanding that he is the same person at school and home, which helped him find a balance and set academic, leadership and social goals.

Watch the clip below:

The boy touches hearts

After watching the clip, many viewers understood how he earned the leadership position. Others wished he could be given a public platform to inspire and motivate children his age. His video resonated with many social media users who said he was destined for greatness.

User @pedvr added:

"Such insight from a young man. And he figured it out in Gr 9."

User@ConnieMotshumi said:

"Congratulations Fhatu! 🙌🏾 you defied the odds, from Alexandra to Sandton!"

User @DMatshoba commented:

"Well done, boy! How I wish these inspirational stories could be shared far and wide for the black child to know that it's possible."

User @lungie_klaas shared:

"If I were a betting man, I would bet my bottom dollar that the little sister is going to be a success. The way you see her pride towards her brother shows how he is a role model for her."

User @Fhatuwa03 added:

"Well done Bitso🥳🥳we are that good🤣🤣🤣."

User @thee_adv said:

"This is inspirational 🙌🏾."

3 More Briefly News matric related articles

A young lady was over the moon after obtaining distinctions in all her subjects, for a total of eight distinctions.

Limpopo province's Grade 12 top achiever expressed happiness in being number one.

Residents from Umlazi held a bash at a BP garage after matric results were released.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News