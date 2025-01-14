“Such Insight From a Young Man”: Young Man Bags 7 Distinctions and Opens Up Journey, SA Moved
- A young man from Alexander township led by example in his role at St Davids Marist Inanda as a head boy after bagging seven distinctions
- The confident leader shared how he managed to find a balance between the kasi boy who came from a township school in a clip shared by the school on X
- The video attracted floods of comments from social media users who praised the intelligent boy, wishing him success in his education journey
A grade 12 learner from Alexander township is among the matriculants who have made Mzansi proud after securing seven distinctions.
The former head boy was captured in a video later shared on the school's X account under the handle @inandaspirit. In it, he explained how he coped from a township environment to a mixed-race setting and became a leader.
The matriculant shares his journey to leadership
In the clip, Fhatuwani shares that he got into St David's Marist through a scholarship his aunt brought him in Grade 7. He documents struggles adjusting to the changes from an all-black environment in a township school to a mixed-race setup, but in Grade 9, he finally found a balance.
He adds that he started understanding that he is the same person at school and home, which helped him find a balance and set academic, leadership and social goals.
The boy touches hearts
After watching the clip, many viewers understood how he earned the leadership position. Others wished he could be given a public platform to inspire and motivate children his age. His video resonated with many social media users who said he was destined for greatness.
User @pedvr added:
"Such insight from a young man. And he figured it out in Gr 9."
User@ConnieMotshumi said:
"Congratulations Fhatu! 🙌🏾 you defied the odds, from Alexandra to Sandton!"
User @DMatshoba commented:
"Well done, boy! How I wish these inspirational stories could be shared far and wide for the black child to know that it's possible."
User @lungie_klaas shared:
"If I were a betting man, I would bet my bottom dollar that the little sister is going to be a success. The way you see her pride towards her brother shows how he is a role model for her."
User @Fhatuwa03 added:
"Well done Bitso🥳🥳we are that good🤣🤣🤣."
User @thee_adv said:
"This is inspirational 🙌🏾."
