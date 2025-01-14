A clip from Moja Love's reality show left social media users astonished after seeing an older woman and her younger lover openly flaunt their relationship

The man shared why he left his baby mama for his older bae in the clip that was later posted on TikTok

Social media users flooded the comment section amused, questioning whether the man's intentions were genuine or motivated by money

A clip from a TV show got many people laughing after seeing a woman brag about his Ben 10. Image: @catchupsaofficial

Source: TikTok

A car washer openly shared that he left his baby mama, who was not doing anything for him, for an older woman who helps him out financially and pays for his children's things.

The man and his babe were on an episode of a Moja Love TV show called 'Sugar Mamas', where they detailed how they met and gave the dynamics of their relationship. A TikTok account under the handle @catchupsaofficial reposted the clip on the video streaming platform, attracting much traction.

The love birds speak about their relationship

The clip begins with the woman narrating how they met three years ago at a car wash where the man works, and their relationship began. She admits to knowing about his baby mama but confidently boasts about the strength of their love.

The scene shifts to her workplace, where she is shown driving a garbage truck. Her younger lover visits her, carrying lunch, and in a chat, he requests R10,000, claiming it's for his children's needs. After complaining that R10K was too much, she agreed to give him R4,000 instead.

Watch the video below:

Ben 10 and his woman catch Mzansi's attention

The clip attracted 5.2K comments from social media users who were in shock seeing the older lady boast about taking a man from his baby mama. Others shared that the two were using each other, the man for money and the woman for pleasure.

User @Mr SMN said:

"Age is just a number ....we don't judge 😂😂

User @Yoliswa said:

"I need a sugar mama bakith😩😩😭😭."

User @Cakes by Carol bakes🥰 commented:

"May this kind of desperation never locate me...the way I love money I can't work hard for a ben 10...hayi maan...😂🤣😂."

User @FaithMashao added:

"This man has literally said he's securing the bag😭."

User @Simphiwe Khumalo-Tshaka shared:

"Mara this is sad yazi. He is using her and she is using him😯 Yho."

User @KoKo12_12 said:

"There's no way in hell they are not acting 👏 🤧."

