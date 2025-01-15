A local babe showed her courage after stopping a cute guy she saw while driving and asking for his digits

The confident lady later shared her clip on TikTok, which gained massive traction as many people admired her brave character

Social media users were in stitches after viewing the clip, asking where she got the courage to ask the gent out, while others said she probably knew a guy

A woman complimented a guy and asked for his numbers, and he gave her. Image: @lihlelutuka

Times have changed, and women have just as much courage to pursue the jobs, homes, cars, and even men they want without fear.

One bold lady using the TikTok handle @_lihlelutuka exemplified this, stopping a VW-driving guy and asking for his cellphone number, leaving Mzansi entertained.

The heart wants what it wants

The clip shared by @_lihlelutuka shows her following the man's VW Tiguan as he turns a sharp corner. Impressed by his good looks, she greets him, prompting him to pull over. She then compliments him and asks for his contact number.

In response, he reveals that he has a woman, to which @_lihlelutuka jokingly replies that she doesn't want the woman; she wants him.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi comments on the lady's boldness

The video gained an impressive 717K views, 80K likes and 1.6K comments from social media users who found the encounter hilarious. Many women shared that @lihlelutuka inspired them to gather the courage to approach men, while some gents jokingly wished to be stopped and asked out, saying they wouldn't resist such bold advances.

A woman asked for the contact numbers of a guy she met on the road, and SA ladies were proud

User @Moola 🤟🏾shared:

"Dude's girlfriend is watching this and waiting for him to come back home and face the consequences 🤣🤣."

User @mphonyanapitlele said:

"Keep us updated ke mtase hope it goes well ❤❤."

User @Aloe-one commented:

"Driving the same car with this gent, but no one has ever approached me like this 🥺."

User @Levy Thakgudi Thokoa said:

"Even us who are walking we deserve to be asked 😂😂😂give me a lift after 😂."

User @SlueNomndayi detailed:

"Shot my shot August last year, 4 months down the line, I found out I'm 10 years and 10 months older than the guy, but we're still together 🥰🥰🤣."

User @♤♡Lioness♡♤

"Bravo sistership👏. I did that in 2017, and we started to date in 2018. We are still together and very happy 😊."

