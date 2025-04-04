The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) won’t bow to pressure from Donald Trump

The 47th President of the United States of America imposed 30% tariffs upon South Africa

Trump is unhappy with South Africa opening a case against Israel with the International Criminal Court of Justice (ICJ)

DIRCO Won’t Bow to Pressure From Donald Trump, Refuses to Drop Case Against Israel Despite Tariffs

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent ten years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism

GAUTENG - South Africa won’t back down from its decision to open a case against Israel with International Criminal Court of Justice (ICJ).

That’s the message from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), who weighed in on Donald Trump imposing tariffs upon the country.

The President of the United States of America hit the country with 30% tariffs on imports, with Trump reiterating that the decision was because terrible things were happening in the country.

DIRCO won’t back down despite Trump’s tariffs

With Trump’s unhappiness stemming from South Africa taking Israel to court, DIRCO spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said they would not be dropping the case, no matter what Trump did.

“We’re not going to drop the ICJ case. It’s no longer even a South African case; 11 other countries have joined this case, in fact, about 13, to be correct,” he said.

He added that international law needed to be respected, and South Africa’s international law obligations should be respected as well.

Trump takes action against South Africa

Apart from the tariffs imposed upon the country, Trump also cut all funding to South Africa. His decision came after AfriForum stated that Afrikaners were being discriminated against by the government.

AfriForum and Solidarity accused the government of having racist laws and confiscating land from farmers.

He’s also offered refugee status to Afrikaners in the US who feel threatened by the government. Trump’s Executive Order allows for farmers and their families to apply to become refugees in the country.

Tens of thousands have expressed interest in taking up the offer.

What you need to know about SA and US relations

US imposes 30% tariffs on South Africa

Briefly News reported that AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said the African National Congress must be held accountable for a tariff increase.

US President Donald Trump imposed a 10 % tariff on many countries, but a 30% tariff has been imposed on South Africa.

Trump once again claimed that terrible things were happening in the country, which is why he increased the tariffs so much.

Source: Briefly News