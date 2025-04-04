DIRCO Won’t Bow to Pressure From Donald Trump, Refuses to Drop Case Against Israel Despite Tariffs
- The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) won’t bow to pressure from Donald Trump
- The 47th President of the United States of America imposed 30% tariffs upon South Africa
- Trump is unhappy with South Africa opening a case against Israel with the International Criminal Court of Justice (ICJ)
GAUTENG - South Africa won’t back down from its decision to open a case against Israel with International Criminal Court of Justice (ICJ).
That’s the message from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), who weighed in on Donald Trump imposing tariffs upon the country.
The President of the United States of America hit the country with 30% tariffs on imports, with Trump reiterating that the decision was because terrible things were happening in the country.
US Congressman introduces new bill, will allow for sanctions against corrupt South African officials
DIRCO won’t back down despite Trump’s tariffs
With Trump’s unhappiness stemming from South Africa taking Israel to court, DIRCO spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said they would not be dropping the case, no matter what Trump did.
“We’re not going to drop the ICJ case. It’s no longer even a South African case; 11 other countries have joined this case, in fact, about 13, to be correct,” he said.
He added that international law needed to be respected, and South Africa’s international law obligations should be respected as well.
Trump takes action against South Africa
Apart from the tariffs imposed upon the country, Trump also cut all funding to South Africa. His decision came after AfriForum stated that Afrikaners were being discriminated against by the government.
AfriForum and Solidarity accused the government of having racist laws and confiscating land from farmers.
He’s also offered refugee status to Afrikaners in the US who feel threatened by the government. Trump’s Executive Order allows for farmers and their families to apply to become refugees in the country.
Tens of thousands have expressed interest in taking up the offer.
What you need to know about SA and US relations
- AfriForum and Solidarity travelled to the United States to meet with Trump's administration.
- The Democratic Alliance visited the USA to attempt to ease tensions with the country.
- The US State Department said South Africa is making decisions not in the best interests of the USA.
- Ebrahim Rasool was expelled from the US after his comments about Trump's leadership.
- Members of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) met with US officials.
US imposes 30% tariffs on South Africa
Briefly News reported that AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said the African National Congress must be held accountable for a tariff increase.
US President Donald Trump imposed a 10 % tariff on many countries, but a 30% tariff has been imposed on South Africa.
Trump once again claimed that terrible things were happening in the country, which is why he increased the tariffs so much.
