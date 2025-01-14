A South African TikTokker praised the Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, after seeing the 2024 matric pass rate

The National Senior Certificate and Independent Examinations Board classes of 2024 achieved pass rates of over 85%

Some social media users agreed with the woman crediting Siviwe, while others thought differently

While some people credited Angie Motshekga for the matric results, others praised Siviwe Gwarube. Images: Gallo Images / Getty Images, @siv_gwarube / Instagram

The recent matric results have sparked widespread conversations, with many proudly celebrating their achievements. Among these reactions, one woman credited the current Minister of Basic Education for the success, though others expressed different opinions.

Matric results impress woman

Using the handle @neithedutchess, a woman took to her TikTok account to praise Siviwe Gwarube, a member of the Democratic Alliance, after the 2024 matric class received the highest pass rate in years.

Mentioning the previous Minister of Basic Education, who now serves as the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, the TikTokker said:

"Siviwe Gwarube managed to do something in six months that Angie Motshekga could not do in 15 years.

"I'm not saying Angie was all that bad. All I'm saying is that since Angie was appointed in 2009, the pass rate that year was 60%. Did she try to increase the numbers? Yes."

Angie Motshekga at the release of the 2023 matric results during her time as the Minister of Basic Education. Image: Gallo Images

The woman continued to say that Angie's strategy to increase the pass rate didn't necessarily benefit the learners after she decreased the pass requirements.

Further praising Siviwe, @neithedutchess shared:

"I'm glad to see that we have a minister who is invested in furthering, increasing and improving the education structure within this country."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Matric pass rate for 2024

While the National Senior Certificate (NSC) class of 2024 achieved a pass rate of 87.3% (an increase from last year), the class of 2024 for the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) had a pass rate of 98.47%.

Mzansi online users take sides

Hundreds of social media users posted their opinions in the comment section. While some thought Angie deserved the praise, others agreed with the content creator or stated that credit belonged to the teachers and students who worked hard to achieve outstanding results.

A disappointed @fenty1879 said:

"Girl, you just insulted us as teachers! Wow."

@loni.tyuthuza, who also applauded Siviwe, shared:

"She didn’t even have to read her speech."

@phumlaniclivetsha wrote their opinion in the comments:

"It will take at least 10 years to see real results of Sis Siviwe Gwarube. At the moment, we are still reaping results of what was ploughed by previous leaders in education."

@mafulekomude shared their take, writing:

"You've got it all wrong. These results belong to Angie, not Gwarube. It's Angie's interventions that she implemented in 2021 that made this class perform at this level. We are in the education sector, and we know how this works. Gwarube's results will be seen in three years and beyond."

@su_maya._ told the woman:

"It has nothing to do with the minister. It was our own hard work."

@kagimash_za added in the comment section:

"Who is teaching these kids? Is it Siviwe? Please credit the teachers."

