Naledi Aphiwe is sitting on top of the world after receiving her results for her 2024 matric year

The singer celebrated a bachelor's pass and was flooded with congratulatory messages from her supporters

Mzansi cheered and celebrated Naledi's hard work and resilience despite the negativity and her busy schedule

Naledi Aphiwe walked away with a bachelor's pass. Image: naledi_aphiwe_.

Source: Instagram

Naledi Aphiwe passed her matric year with flying colours and couldn't wait to share the news online.

Naledi Aphiwe celebrates matric success

Not even her growing fame and busy schedule were enough to set Naledi Aphiwe back during her matric year.

With 2024 being the year she found fame in the music industry after her collaboration with Chris Brown, the singer still managed to ace her subjects and walk away with a golden pass.

Taking to her Instagram page, Naledi shared the news that she received a bachelor's pass for her subjects, and hilariously referenced her performance incident in the announcement:

"Bachelor's pass, babies! Jesu, miss bottles passed!"

Mzansi celebrates Naledi Aphiwe

Fans and followers gathered to congratulate Naledi for her hard work:

kwa_hlophe said:

"You really worked hard, babe. One thing about God is that he does not abandon his own."

ladydkhoza said:

"Congratulations, baby girl. Love you so much."

skaicole_ posted:

"I knew you would make us proud, congratulations!"

clockey_mcqueens_secret celebrated:

"Beautiful news to wake up to. I knew you would make it, mama. Congratulations!"

cebisilemacebisa wrote:

"Congratulations, Naledi. You really worked hard for this, sis. You did well."

lamiez536 responded:

"@naledi_aphiwe_, congratulations, my love. Oh, thank God, you made your enemies angry today."

mamnya_omuhle showed love to Naledi:

"Congratulations, sthandwa sam. I'm so proud of you."

inaminkosi_imbongi_yosiba_ commented:

"Those devils who deceived you are disappointed now because they thought you would fail. Move forward and succeed."

blessed_bby_l.c.c cheered:

"Beauty, brains and bachelors!"

