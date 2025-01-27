Naledi Aphiwe joked about her acceptance at the University Of Johannesburg to study Hospitality

The Romeo and Juliet singer had a blonde moment on Facebook when she implied that Hospitality studies are connected to hospital work

Mzansi peeps on social media made fun of Naledi Aphiwe however her fans came to her defence

Naledi Aphiwe has been accepted to study at the University of Johannesburg. Image: @naledi_aphiwe

South African singer Naledi Aphiwe is about to embark on her tertiary studies after being accepted at the University Of Johannesburg to study Hospitality.

Naledi Aphiwe makes jokes about her Hospitality studies

Romeo and Juliet singer, Naledi Aphiwe took to Facebook to share that she was accepted into UJ. However, she pulled some people's legs when she implied that Hospitality studies are connected to hospital work.

Aphiwe said she would inject some of her fans. In the next post, Naledi caught wind of the salty comments from trolls so she quickly corrected her "mistake."

"So you guys are telling me that I got this Bachelor pass by a miracle? So Hospitality has nothing to do with Hospitals," she joked.

Announcing her Bachelor's Pass, Naledi joked about the incident which took place on stage where people threw bottles at her.

"Bachelor's pass, babies! Jesu, miss bottles passed!"

Check out her Facebook post here.

SA trolls Naledi Aphiwe

Peeps trolled Naledi Aphiwe for making a deliberate mistake.

Omphile Mamaila cried:

"We have a new problem in South Africa 😭"

Maphale Moloi Pictures slammed trolls:

"The way you guys are full of hate, you can't even see the joke."

Juniper Times MediaZw ran with the joke:

"Our very own Dr Naledi in the making. Shine, my girl. Don't let the haters get to you. You are studying that programme, not them. Congrats on your studies, we will see you at the hospital."

Lacostaration pleaded:

"If you can, try to do hospitality at Capsicum Culinary School, International Hotel School or 1000 Hills."

Naledi Aphiwe apologises for chaotic performance

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Naledi Aphiwe's apology after her performance blunder.

The singer apologised to the organisers and Gatsheni for crashing the stage, saying she would learn from the unfortunate incident.

