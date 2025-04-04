A woman, popular for reviewing salaries, discussed the payslip of a sales assistant working in the beauty department, leaving online users astonished

The woman shared the salary details on TikTok and expressed concerns about how the person was managing to survive while covering necessities like food, transport, and toiletries

Social media users couldn’t believe their eyes, saying the amount should be a weekly payment, while others tried to guess which company the payslip was from, claiming they knew it first-hand

A lady reviewed the shocking salary of a shop assistant working in the beauty department, and many online users guessed the name of the store. Image: Boni Xaba

Source: TikTok

A lady known for reviewing professions and salaries shed light on how local companies pay their employees by reviewing the salary of someone working at a local retail store, earning less than R5K a month.

She shared the video under her TikTok handle @lifereset_za and, out of respect, did not disclose which retail store it was. However, many viewers guessed it, saying they recognized it from their own experiences.

Salary Review of a Sales Assistant

In the clip, @lifereset_za shares the normal pay of R3821, total earnings of R4207, and net pay of R4158. Shocked by the amount, she pointed out that with this pay, the person still needs to buy food, clothes, toiletries, and pay for transport to work.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She also shared that the person works as both a shop assistant and a cashier in the beauty department of a retail store that also has chemists. While she didn’t disclose which store it was, she clarified that it is not Dischem, noting that Dischem pays their employees better.

She concluded by highlighting how graduates are often advised to try retail while applying for jobs related to their degrees, but she questioned what career benefit a retail job offers when the salary is so low.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the salary review

The salary review shocked many social media users, who flooded the comment section to voice their opinions. Many people working in similar retail positions bragged about earning more, suggesting that the lady was probably new, which explained her salary being under R5K.

Some pointed out that the shop assistant's salary was the same amount they paid for rent. Others revealed which shop it was, mentioning that while the store didn’t pay well, they offered bursaries for employees who wanted to study.

Mzansi peeps guessed where a payslip of a shop assistant was from saying the company did not pay well, but offered their employees bursaries. Image: Boni Xaba

Source: Facebook

User @AtSinakhokonke said:

"I remember working at PnP clothing after graduating because 'it’s better than staying home'. My mom still had to pay my rent and top up my salary because it was just enough for groceries and transport."

User @Mava Lawrence Mzwanele Mano shared:

"Yes this shop doesn't pay well, but they have bursaries for their workers shem to study."

User @ellabella added:

"I showed my mom your videos, and she said she's gotta stop watching it's making her stomach hurt that people earn so little 🥺."

User @Sihle Mbotho commented:

"That is Clicks, worked there for almost 5 years. Wasted years of my life 😭."

User @Nosimo Khwani said:

"She must be new."

User @MillionsSJ added:

"You can not call this a salary, what the freak is this 💀💀?"

3 Briefly News articles about salaries

A woman shared a detailed video on how she doubled her salary to earn R43K in her fourth year of working, and many social media users promised to try her approach.

A mother of one was advised to look for another job after revealing her R4800 salary while participating in a salary reveal challenge on TikTok.

A content creator reviewed the payslip of a part-time firefighter with 12 years of experience, showing a net pay of R2735.37 for 20 hours worked, leaving Mzansi astonished.

Source: Briefly News