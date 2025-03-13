A woman with experience in the finance sector detailed her career journey, revealing how she strategically increased her salary in just four years

She highlighted key moments, including negotiating higher pay and building her professional profile

Social media users were inspired, with many asking her to create a YouTube series to share more career advice

A young lady detailed that she negotiated her salary on her second interview after she was told how much it would be. Image: @yolzonfinance

In the corporate world, career growth is often linked to experience, networking, and strategic negotiation. A lady in finance, Instagram user @yolzonfinance shared her journey of how she doubled her earnings from R19.5K to R40L in just a few years, offering valuable lessons on career progression.

In SA corporate salaries vary widely depending on the industry, experience, and negotiation skills. Instagram user @yolzfinance proved that with the right approach, career growth can be significantly faster.

Speaking up and securing the bag

In the clip @yolzfinance shares that she started her career in 2014 with a salary of R19.5K in a graduate programme. After completing the programme, she moved to property finance in a permanent position, earning R22K. In 2015, she remained on the same salary but received a 13th cheque. Later, she was headhunted, negotiated her offer, and secured R27K.

Determined to keep growing, she spent 2017 building her profile and highlighting her contributions. When the time came to negotiate, she confidently presented her case, leading to a salary increase of R40K. She encouraged others to speak up, stating that 'closed mouths don't get fed'.

Watch the Instagram video below:

SA loves the lady's content

Her video resonated with many, with social media users applauding her strategy. Some viewers said it was the motivation they needed, while others requested a YouTube series for more career tips. Many admitted they were taking notes, inspired to advocate for themselves in the workplace.

A local lady advised corporates to create portfolios of their work as another way to elevate in their careers. ImageLuis Alvarez

User @tebogo_mochumi added:

"People are severely underpaid in South Africa and it’s so sad 😞."

User @tshegonkambule said:

"Wow, thanks for sharing. Would like an in-depth lesson on how to negotiate a higher salary in an interview, please."

User @leesah_mohale shared:

"This was a much-needed video! What an eye opener! How do you effectively communicate the value you're adding to your team through the work you've been doing/how you've gone above and beyond for the team objectives? I'm trying to learn how to communicate the things I'm doing well."

User @londeka_00 added:

"Thank you for this tip, Im about take my ass to HR in a few minutes because I know what I deserve 😊😂😂."

User @dudumah_rsa commented:

"A sit down episode about this would be helpful. A series even on YouTube."

User @kushie_kokorwe said:

"Glad I came across your video 🥹."

