Content creator Boni Xaba from Lifereset with Boni shared with local online users what a South African boilermaker earned in Australia

She converted the man's wages from Australian dollars to South African rands and stated the international company sponsored the person's visa

Some social media users were impressed with what the person earned per week, while others raised their eyebrows

Boni Xaba shared what a local boilermaker took home every week while working in Australia. Images: @lifereset_za / TikTok, Monty Rakusen / Getty Images

Many people find great success working abroad, often securing well-paying jobs that offer financial security. A popular salary reviewer recently shared how much a South African boilermaker earned in Australia, sparking interest and disbelief.

Earning big bucks abroad

Boni Xaba from Lifereset with Boni, uploaded a video on her Facebook page sharing what the local boilermaker earned in Australian dollars and then converting the anonymous person's earnings into rands.

She said to app users:

"There's a lot going on, so we're only going to focus on the gross pay per week, which is 5 524 Australian dollars, and a net pay of 3 305 Australian dollars. In South African rands, it's R34 692 per week.

"The company sponsored his visa, paid for his flight, and offered him accommodation for the first six months."

Boni, who assumed the person already had experience, also shared that the job post was advertised on Indeed.com and Seek.com.au, with interviews done online.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Boilermaker's salary surprises the internet

Several internet users entered the comment section to express their thoughts. While some were in disbelief after seeing how much the boilermaker earned abroad, others were intrigued and filled the post with wonder.

Some people on the internet were interested in the person's salary, and others remained sceptical. Image: 10'000 Hours

Mthokozisi Mdluli said to app users:

"That's a lot of money. It just depends on the company. Note that they work hard, especially in fabrication."

Phillip Lekah Kgatla couldn't believe the salary and shared their opinion:

"You said boilermakers are earning so much! They are not even earning that much a month! Tell them they are lying to you because they are trying to charm you."

Pabi Moloi did calculations in the comment section:

"So, let's assume he is using R14 000 out of R34 000 a week. He can still save R20 000 a week, which is R80 000 a month. That's good money."

Tanya Kilian may have been sceptical when they wrote:

"I know at least five people that are boilermakers working in mines, and they don't get that, not even close."

Luvuno Jele reminded app users:

"The trick is not to forget why you are in that foreign country. Forget about their lifestyle, just work and save."

Quinton Mbona stated to the online community:

"Boilermakers and welders. Those are the artisans I respect."

