A famous salary reviewer excited South African youngsters when she plugged them with a side hustle

The lady encouraged people to all registered students to apply for a chance to earn a good five-figure salary

Many young people were interested in the job opportunity and hopped on a conversation in the comments

A famous salary reviewer shared a now-viral video where she plugged South African youngsters.

Mzansi students were excited by a new job opportunity. Image: @Carlos Barquero

Source: Getty Images

The generous lady shared a payslip of someone who secured the same job and inspired many to apply.

SA excited by examination assistant’s 5-figure salary

Young South Africans have been plugged with an exciting opportunity to make five figures from a side hustle. A famous salary reviewer and digital content creator, Boni Xana, hopped on TikTok to share great news with financially strained students.

Xaba posted a beefy paycheque of an examination assistant online and attracted almost one million views in 24 hours. The lady plugged youngsters with how to apply for the position and mentioned that it was only for registered students:

“This job is available for all registered students. If you’re a student you just need to apply in your province .”

Xaba further explained on her YouTube channel that university students need to visit their closest Department of Education offices and ask for applications. Applications close at the end of March.

The salary reviewer enticed her audience by sharing a KZN candidate’s payslip where they made over R20K from marking exam scripts.

The lady went viral after uploading her video with the caption:

“Part-time jobs for students: Closing date is the 31st of March 2025.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi students show interest in exciting job opportunity

Social media users were enticed by a beefy side hustle:

@thando_shabalala ❤️♥️ explained:

“We got 21k after deductions last year.”

@lihle_ ithembalikanina shared her experience:

“In 2016 I was an examination assistant and the requirements back then were just matric, we got paid R10k.”

@Bronnie_mb cried in the comments:

“I wish I knew this as a student, lack of information sometimes is the reason why some are unemployed.”

@Tandokazi Mbopa commented:

“I did this when I was in varsity. I got R6800 for a week of work. But hours are 08:00 am to 20:00 pm.”

@Hlehle explained in the comments:

“It’s tough at the exam centre. There are no days off. It’s a 12-hour work day but shem the money is good.”

@Lwandile Mabaso535 wrote:

“The nepotism there is out of this world, if you don't have connections, don't even bother applying especially in KZN.”

@Kebaabetswe Patri282 shared:

“I once got R25k before deduction.”

@CuTie❤️LiViYo😊 explained:

“Even if you’re doing matric, can you apply.”

@cats wrote:

“I did this throughout my varsity years 24 years ago. We were paid around R3900 for 10 days. It included transport and lunch money.”

@Precious commented:

“Wow! It has increased. I got R15k in 2015. I remember going back to Varsity in 2016 I felt like I was rich.”

