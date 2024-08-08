The cost of living in Mzansi is a pandemic of its own, but payslips remain the same or worse; the decrease

A woman on TikTok caused major chest pains this year when she revealed how much some ordinary South Africans make

Their long cheques melted Mzansi's brains as they tried to make out the phone number-looking salaries

A woman on TikTok, Boni, has a thing for discussing salaries that are way out of ordinary South Africans' reach. The lady provides accurate information about the person's salary, job, and qualifications needed to secure an amusing payslip.

A woman on TikTok caused major chest pains in 2024 after revealing some of Mzansi's most beefy salaries.

Briefly News has managed to follow many stories where she caused major chest pains in Zanzi by announcing unbelievable salaries that ordinary South Africans earn with or without a degree.

Mzansi stunned by engineer's R1M monthly salary

The woman made Mzansi's jaws drop to the ground when she revealed a GCC Engineer's salary. His gross income is what made social media users collapse in disbelief. The gent makes

The following is the ranking of engineers by experience and annual salary:

Junior (0-3 years)-R800K

Mid-career(4-9 years)-R1000K

Senior(10-20 years)-R1200K/R1400K

Late career(+20 years)-R1600K/R1800K

Woman shows 5-digit salary of administrator with matric certification

Boni shared the juicy payslip of a parastatal administrator who doesn't have a university qualification. The administrator earns around R45K monthly. An experienced recruitment director explained the earnings of an administrator.

Woman shows "tax-free" payslip of SA mechanical engineer based in Saudi Arabia

A Mzansi mechanical engineer's payslip rocked Mzansi after sharing that they did not have to pay taxes. The engineer receives great benefits like accommodation and medical aid on top of their six-digit salary.

Woman unveils meaty school teacher's payslip

A private teacher's payslip made its rounds on TikTok and boggled the internet. The teacher from Cape Town makes close to R50K a month. Her benefits include medical aid and an impressive pension fund.

Mzansi lady shares liqour store managers R52K basic salary details

Boni rocked SA when when she mentioned that a liquor store manager with only a matric certificate gets paid roughly R52K before deductions. After studying the cheque, social media users suspected that something was off with the numbers and investigated a bit.

South Africans are reminded to aim high, as there is no glass ceiling, to be their best version and claim financial freedom. The salaries sure made an impact.

