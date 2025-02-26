A young South African man on TikTok burst a lot of bubbles after he shared his thoughts on lawyers’ paycheques

More people chimed in to share their opinions and the reasons behind the amount paid to legal practitioners

Law is one of the most popular professions chosen by scholars who wish to lead successful lives.

Some people have an undeniable passion for law, while some just want to bank big and collect a juicy paycheque.

SA opens up about underwhelming lawyer’s salary

A young South African man on TikTok, Loyiso, allowed Mzansi to have an honest conversation about lawyers’ paycheques. The chap recorded a now-viral TikTok video of himself laughing at first-year law students who thought they’d make good money after graduation.

The fellow legal practitioner shared his clip with the caption:

“First-year law students: ‘I will earn a minimum of R30 000 when I graduate’.”

Loyiso laughed at the statement because he believed it to be false after his own experiences as a lawyer. South Africans shared their opinions in a thread of over 300 comments where they explained why some paycheques are greater than others.

Some people shared their disappointments with the first cheque they received after having high expectations because of how popular the profession is. According to Regenesys Business School, could make around R1.4 million to R2.2 million annually.

Mid-level lawyers could earn R650K to R850K, while entry-level positions could reward the employee with an annual salary of half a million to R700K.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to underwhelming lawyer’s salary

Social media users shared their thoughts on the topic in a thread of over 300 comments:

@Bangbang explained:

“I was earning R4500 after I qualified in BEng Mechatronics in 2015, today that's my petrol money.”

@Shaz said:

“Not me thinking Lawyers r earning a net of R50 000 and more, thinking they are living a soft life.”

@Psycho Bab 🇿🇦🐝 shared:

“Guess I got lucky. I got a job as a legal advisor during my final year before I even graduated. They were paying me R20k entry-level salary.”

@mtmtm shared why scholars are often disappointed when they enter the workplace:

“This usually happens when you Google things too much. Google has its own false things, including salaries and real life will show you the sad truth.”

@Tamishka wrote:

“That first salary is like a drop in the ocean.”

@chirwa_thando highlighted:

“This is why I am venturing into Compliance.”

@Zen explained:

“Some of your parents earn R15k after 30 years in the civil service yet they do everything for their kids. So, this is better really. No one starts with high pay unless employed by big companies.”

@Phala Oscar chuckled:

“Same as First-year Accounting students, R5k is waiting for them.”

@Natalisa 🇲🇿 shared:

“Some junior Admitted Attorneys are earning R15K.”

@Anitha pointed out:

“It depends on the firm and the ability of the graduate.”

@mavhunga p..sighed:

“The more I listen to experienced people, the more I lose hope in degrees.”

@Dre said:

“They'd have to work their way up, you don't start at the finish line.”

