It has been a frustrating chaotic start to the 2025 academic year in several South African universities

Mzansi students protested against financial exclusion from their respective higher education institutions

Stellenbosch University scholars joined UCT, CPUT, and NWU in the fight and got a response from their rector

South Africa has experienced a number of student protests in the past couple of weeks from financially excluded scholars.

Stellenbosch University students won the fight after protesting against financial exclusion.

takenIn Cape Town, students marched from their universities to parliament hoping to get the president’s attention.

Stellenbosch University scholars win fight after week of protest

After a week of protesting and disrupting classes, Stellenbosch University scholars won a portion of their fight. The students fought against financial exclusion and demanded a registration extension period.

Although some students refused to join the protest, those who channelled the 2015 #FeesMustFall movement captured the attention of their rector, Deresh Ramjugernath who assured that students' needs will be met on Friday, hoping for much calm operations today.

Ramjugernath stood in front of passionate students and said:

“We will, first of all, be extending the deadline for registration. It was meant to close this Friday and then we exchanged it for next Friday. Even on an individual basis for students who are affected, we will look into ways in which you can still register. “

The 980-odd students who are financially excluded due to NSFAS issues will be eligible for registration. The committee for bursaries and loans put together a proposal as to how the institution will release funding while NSFAS resolves its financial problems.

The institution will also lift financial blocks to R10K as long as payment arrangements are made:

“I can assure you, we are committed to assisting students in whatever way we can.”

One student put together a TikTok inspired by American rapper Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show captioned:

“You picked the right time, but the wrong students.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to Stellenbosch University winning education fight

Social media users shared their thoughts on the protests in a thread of comments:

Stellenbosch University students caught the attention of their rector.

@boohle assured the scholars:

“We're with you in spirit all the way from UKZN.”

@Savage Replies💀🇿🇦 wrote in the comments section:

“Sending love from UJ. It’ll be alright.”

@Phuti Mojela🤍 was in awe of the Mzansi youth:

“One thing about the youth of every generation? We will fight.”

@Max_Mischief highlighted the South African climate:

“This time is different. This time government is pushing for a VAT increase around the same time. The people are finally getting angry. We will see more and more people joining you.”

@KwenzumenziG complimented the scholars:

“This is revolutionary.”

@frank said in the comments:

“This is just amazing we deserve equality!”

