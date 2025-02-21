A creative group of university students conducted some lobola proceedings between two residences

The pupils went the extra mile with the skit, mimicking the procedures in the most hilarious ways possible

Commenters discussed how the young are enjoying their days and praised the cultural diversity among students

South Africans were left amused after two residences conducted some lobola proceedings. Images: Stock photo, Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

Ama2000 know how to have a good time and university is filled with such. A group of students conducted lobola proceedings between two residences and netizens watched in amazement at the cross-cultural act.

The cows come home

The college_res TikTok account shared the clip with a caption that read:

"College x @House Khutso lobola negotiations. The malumes were sent to unite the two residences, and it was a huge success🖤🤍"

The clip shows one of the residents arriving at the other's gate. They pull a hilarious spin on the proceedings by using cans instead of cows and crawling on the floor once inside the residence.

See the side-splitting video below:

Eating our youth

The college_res tikTok page is dedicated to the activities of that residence. It's filled with some videos of the students getting up to other fun activities. One video shows the men of the residence conducting a performance on stage. Another laid-back video shows the men of @college_res and the women of House Khutso preparing for an event.

The two houses have a lot of fun with each other, partaking in many activities. Image: Maskot

Source: Getty Images

The clip shows the students from each residence practising together. Interestingly enough, House Khutso has its own TikTok channel as well. The ladies do the most on the TikTok page. Many clips show them busting moves in some videos while documenting some silly moments.

The lobola clip brought joy to Mzansi with many loving how young people are having fun.

Read the comments below:

@charliekhadi said:

"Makoti or Degree, this year I bring home one or both."

@Chanté mentioned:

"I was getting my ‘Awwww’ ready until I saw the canned foods."

@Amz commented:

"South Africa, our neighbours, we love you.😍😍😍😍from Namibia hieso. Oh my, how I smiled about this."

@Mpopidollface posted:

"I need a whole rematch from my high school days right into adulthood… this generation is living their best life 🔥🔥"

@Lovers_B shared

"Is this the same South Africa that Donald Trump was talking about? I don’t think so because this is beautiful. Unity is the power ✊"

@KabeloMagongwa-Tabe said:

"The young generation will save our country because they don't see race but human beings behind every soul. I am a proud Tukkie myself and this is beautiful to see."

@MphoM🇿🇦 mentioned:

"I am starting to think those born from 80s upwards are a problem, with the 90s down there is unity. They see no colour."

More student stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman, on @phuthi_mathato on TikTok, shared her journey with short courses and how they contributed to her career as a safety officer.

previously reported that a young woman, on @phuthi_mathato on TikTok, shared her journey with short courses and how they contributed to her career as a safety officer. A first-year university student took to social media to share her experience attending a lecture hall with students with laptops filling the room.

Students of the Wits University in Johannesburg started protesting this week against financial exclusion.

Source: Briefly News