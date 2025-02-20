Mzansi had its hand on its mouth in shock after a suspect accused of theft was filmed escaping a Johannesburg court

The acrobatic man jumped down from scary heights with ease and ran away from the scene as if nothing had happened

There was a field day in the comment section of the video, with many people saying that South Africa is truly a movie

South Africans had a massive laugh after a suspect escaped from a Johannesburg court. Images: Westend61, SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

It's never a dull day in Mzansi. A man suspected of theft and housebreaking was caught on video escaping a Johannesburg court. The clip shows the wanna-be Spiderman carefully dropping down from each section of the tall building.

Hardcore parkour

TikToker bella_monsoon shared the clip online with a caption that read:

"Yeah, no. I’m not sure whether to laugh or cry at the state of affairs at this point 😩😩 📍"

The suspect's skills left many amazed and convinced that he was guilty of all the crimes he was accused of.

See the astounding video below:

Crime running wild

A closer look at the TikTokers profile will take you on a journey of South African crime in all its nastiness. Many videos highlight how serious and dangerous some people can find themselves. Nonetheless, some moments can be funnier than more intense acts of criminality.

Crime is a serious issue in every day South African life. Image: Jub Rubjob/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In between the hectic content posted, the content creator tries to keep it light by posting relatable activities. Nonetheless, it can be jarring to see a vlog about some everyday activities and hardcore crimes in another video. Either way, it's easy to be stuck on her page scrolling through all the odd things that happen in the country.

South Africans had a good laugh at the video, with many believing the crimes the man was accused of.

See the comments below:

@Ashleigh Smith said:

"Someone sign this man up for the Olympics! We are witnessing a talented man!"

@Oreo🇿🇦 mentioned:

"They need to make him a stuntman😭😭😭 Because James Bond has nothing on him. Scaling a building with no wire baba😂😂😂"

@sloo ✊🏾🍉 posted:

"Very impressive but that first slide down almost ended his life fast fast."

@I am... stated:

"To think our ordinary police can't do that, and perhaps only few in our special forces."

@Love, Zama❤️ commented:

"We really are a talented country 🤣🤣 How did he know he would make it out sana?"

@Shazelle said:

"Next thing he gets hired to be Spider-Man at birthday parties."

@CUZACK³ ✨🇵🇸🇸🇸🇨🇩✨ mentioned:

"With his level of skills, Jackie Chan must hire him 😂😂😂"

@StormCherryPop posted:

"The way he broke out is the same way he broke in 😂 Skill boooiiii."

A good laugh can be very healthy for people, and Mzansi had plenty of those after a clip of some men stumbling over in a heavy downpour started circling online.

